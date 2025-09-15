Worried about the gel nail polish ban? Naked nails are the new manicure trend

Gel nails are one of the best-loved beauty treatments in the UK. Why? Because not only do they look pristine, they are super chip-resistant, which is great for us women on the go, who want to look polished, with little upkeep. However, since the start of September, various countries in the EU have banned some gel nail products due to the potentially harmful ingredients. Since then, nail technicians all over the world have noticed a huge increase in natural, naked nails, where people are opting to go polish-free, letting their natural nail do all the talking.

The safety of gel nails

If you hot-foot it to the nail salon every fortnight to indulge in a gel manicure, try not to panic. Some countries in the EU, including Norway and Switzerland, have prohibited the use and sale of the chemical trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide, otherwise known as TPO. This ingredient, which is found in various gel products, reacts with the light used in the lamp during your manicure.

It has been hailed as a potential carcinogen by EU officials. However, this has not been enforced in the UK or the US yet.

© Instagram / @gel.bymegan There has been some discussions around gel nails of late

In the meantime, it has never been cooler to go naked with your nails, like the Princess of Wales, who is known for her neat, short, polish-free talons.

HELLO! sat down with the legendary Margaret Dabbs OBE, CEO & Founder of Margaret Dabbs London, whose eponymous brand is known for its natural, science-based products and treatments for the hands and feet, to discuss five ways to embrace natural nails.

1. Start by choosing your shade

"Natural nails don't mean bare nails," Margaret explains.

© Getty Images/iStockphoto Applying a neutral-toned polish is always chic

"Try using a strengthening treatment, in a ballet-pump pink, which is pretty neutral and has a subtle, flattering, groomed, quick-drying finish."

2. Treat the nails

"Treat and strengthen your nails whilst showcasing the natural look," the talented professional quips.

"My Nail Strengthener is a building block for your nails, a very much 'your nails but better.' It contains Nyonica TM to give you stronger, longer, healthier nails than ever before."

3. Perfect a nail shape with the right file

"Don't be tempted to use either a disposable nail file or a metal one to shape your nails," Margaret adds. "There are no compromises here; it has to be a Crystal nail file. These help to seal the nail and prevent snagging, which, in the course, promotes healthy nail growth. It's also a hygienic, long-lasting tool that shapes the nail perfectly."

4. Don't forget the cuticles

"Healthy cuticles encourage healthy nail growth."

© Getty Applying cuticle oil helps manicures last longer

Try and apply one each day, which nourishes the cuticle and leaves a healthy glow; it's the perfect way to finish off the natural nail look," Margaret reveals.

5. Blitz ageing hands

Margaret explains: "One of the biggest reasons for ageing hands is dehydrated skin from poor quality hand wash and hand creams.

© Getty Images Applying a hand cream is so important in elevating a naked manicure

Our 'Pure Repairing Hand Cream' has a unique moisture delivery system which forms a water reservoir under the skin of the hands, minimising moisture loss. Finish the natural nail look with a good-quality hand cream, and you're ready to go."