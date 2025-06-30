Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Rajwa's baby Iman's cute exit from Jeff Bezos' star-studded wedding in £11 Next sandals
Subscribe
Princess Rajwa's baby Iman's cute exit from Jeff Bezos' star-studded wedding in £11 Next sandals
Crown Prince Al Hussein alongside his wife, Princess Rajwa© Crown Prince Al Hussein

Princess Rajwa's baby Iman's cute exit from Jeff Bezos' star-studded wedding in £11 Next sandals

Queen Rania of Jordan's granddaughter made a whistlestop visit to Venice

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Iman's exit from the wedding of the year in Venice was just as adorable as her entrance. 

The royal tot may not have joined her parents, Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan, at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding ceremony in the private gardens of San Giorgio Island in Venice, but she was spotted arriving and leaving Italy.

In the bright sunshine, the Jordanian royals dressed their little girl in a cute candy pink summer outfit, including the Kissy Kissy rose-print bodysuit with feminine rilled sleeves. Iman wore the £50 all-in-one with £11 sandals from Next, featuring mini pink and white flowers and touch-fastened straps.

Crown Prince of Jordan Hussein bin Abdullah, Rajwa Al Hussein and their daughter Iman Bint Hussein departs from Venice Marco Polo airport© Getty
Princess Iman looked cute in pink Next sandals as she left Italy with her parents on 28 June

Thanks to the affordable price tag, the heatwave-ready shoes have almost sold out in all sizes, but the plain white version is still available online. 

This comes just days after Iman was spotted being carried to a taxi boat by her father after landing at Venice Marco Polo airport on Thursday.

Rajwa Al Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan Hussein bin Abdullah and their daughter Iman Bint Hussein arrive at Venice Marco Polo airport© Getty Images
Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince of Jordan arrived in Venice on Thursday with their daughter Princess Iman

While Rajwa appeared to avoid the spotlight in her comfy chocolate brown travel clothes, her ten-month-old stole the show in a daisy-print dress from Tartine et Chocolat. She paired the white summer dress with matching bloomers and white sandals.

Rajwa's wedding guest fashion

During the family's whistlestop visit, which coincided with Hussein's birthday on 28 June, Rajwa and Hussein attended several wedding celebrations while Princess Iman rested away from the spotlight. 

Queen Rania arrives at the church© SGP/Shutterstock
Princess Rajwa wore a gold gown to the pre-wedding party

On Thursday evening, Rajwa amped up the glamour for the Amazon billionaire's pre-wedding pizza party at Madonna dell'Orto. The royal shimmered in a gold jersey maxi dress from Tom Ford, which she cinched at the waist with a metallic belt. 

Completing her look, Rajwa chose leopard print accessories, including a bag and slingback heels from Dolce & Gabbana.

The following day, Rajwa joined her in-laws, Hussein's sister Princess Iman and mother Queen Rania, at the ceremony.

Rajwa turned heads in a sheer black Hassi Driss gown, which originally featured a sheer mesh hood that covered the entire head and face. However, Rajwa altered it to make a modest high neckline instead, styling her brunette locks in a high bun with a curled face-framing strand left loose.

Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan sighting at the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding on June 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images)© GC Images
Queen Rania wore a gorgeous rainbow wedding guest dress to the ceremony

Iman, who was the inspiration behind Rajwa and Hussein's daughter's name, looked elegant with her hair slicked back and a bespoke green Oscar de la Renta chiffon gown, while Rania opted for an Armani Prive rainbow gown with a shawl over her shoulders. 

They joined the star-studded guest list of 200 who descended on the exclusive Aman Hotel, including Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ivanka Trump.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Ivanka Trump arrives at The Madonna dell'Orto church

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More