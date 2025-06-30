Princess Rajwa's baby Iman's cute exit from Jeff Bezos' star-studded wedding in £11 Next sandals

Princess Iman's exit from the wedding of the year in Venice was just as adorable as her entrance.

The royal tot may not have joined her parents, Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan, at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding ceremony in the private gardens of San Giorgio Island in Venice, but she was spotted arriving and leaving Italy.

In the bright sunshine, the Jordanian royals dressed their little girl in a cute candy pink summer outfit, including the Kissy Kissy rose-print bodysuit with feminine rilled sleeves. Iman wore the £50 all-in-one with £11 sandals from Next, featuring mini pink and white flowers and touch-fastened straps.

© Getty Princess Iman looked cute in pink Next sandals as she left Italy with her parents on 28 June

Thanks to the affordable price tag, the heatwave-ready shoes have almost sold out in all sizes, but the plain white version is still available online.

This comes just days after Iman was spotted being carried to a taxi boat by her father after landing at Venice Marco Polo airport on Thursday.

© Getty Images Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince of Jordan arrived in Venice on Thursday with their daughter Princess Iman

While Rajwa appeared to avoid the spotlight in her comfy chocolate brown travel clothes, her ten-month-old stole the show in a daisy-print dress from Tartine et Chocolat. She paired the white summer dress with matching bloomers and white sandals.

Rajwa's wedding guest fashion

During the family's whistlestop visit, which coincided with Hussein's birthday on 28 June, Rajwa and Hussein attended several wedding celebrations while Princess Iman rested away from the spotlight.

© SGP/Shutterstock Princess Rajwa wore a gold gown to the pre-wedding party

On Thursday evening, Rajwa amped up the glamour for the Amazon billionaire's pre-wedding pizza party at Madonna dell'Orto. The royal shimmered in a gold jersey maxi dress from Tom Ford, which she cinched at the waist with a metallic belt.

Completing her look, Rajwa chose leopard print accessories, including a bag and slingback heels from Dolce & Gabbana.

The following day, Rajwa joined her in-laws, Hussein's sister Princess Iman and mother Queen Rania, at the ceremony.

Rajwa turned heads in a sheer black Hassi Driss gown, which originally featured a sheer mesh hood that covered the entire head and face. However, Rajwa altered it to make a modest high neckline instead, styling her brunette locks in a high bun with a curled face-framing strand left loose.

© GC Images Queen Rania wore a gorgeous rainbow wedding guest dress to the ceremony

Iman, who was the inspiration behind Rajwa and Hussein's daughter's name, looked elegant with her hair slicked back and a bespoke green Oscar de la Renta chiffon gown, while Rania opted for an Armani Prive rainbow gown with a shawl over her shoulders.

They joined the star-studded guest list of 200 who descended on the exclusive Aman Hotel, including Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ivanka Trump.