Brunette Princess Charlene was absolute hair goals - and looked so different

Princess Charlene, aside from her impeccable sense of style, has one of the most iconic royal haircuts of the modern age. The Zimbabwe-born Monagasque royal, 46, threw out the royal rulebook when she opted for a pixie cut that is like no other Princess around.
Princess Kate has her signature bouncy blowdry, Crown Princess Victoria has her trademark sleek low bun but no one rocks a short do quite like Prince Albert's wife. And yet, the ashy blonde cropped look that she has become known for wasn't always as it is now.
Take it back to last summer and the Princess with the model-worthy beauty rocked warm-toned dark chocolate brown hair. Charlene was spotted at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco last May.
To emphasise her new do the Princess wore a warm-toned makeup look. Charlene was seen taking the new colour from day to night when she was spotted at the Gala Dinner for the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco in a chic black and white one-shoulder dress.
The statuesque royal kept her dark hair into June when she pulled out the warm tones of her rich hair colour with an unusual teal organza dress at the 'Nymphes D'Or - Golden Nymphs' Award Ceremony during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival where her hair looked darker than ever before.
She also rocked the new do through July, including at the Red Cross Ball in Monte-Carlo where attention was brought to the depth of colour with her contrasting sequinned white gown.
By October it was gone. The Princess traded in her fleeting time as a brunette for her trademark blonde locks when she was spotted at the final of the Rugby World Cup held at the Stade de France near Paris.
The royal was seen alongside her husband meeting South African rugby players in the changing room following their win in a stylish black roll-neck jumper, a brown check blazer with the brunette tones being stripped from her hair entirely.
Before cutting off her hair into a pixie cut, Charlene rocked longer locks that had an ethereal feel against her incredible bone structure. Take a look at our favourite throwback moments…
