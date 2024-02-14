Brunette Princess Charlene was absolute hair goals - and looked so different

Princess Charlene, aside from her impeccable sense of style, has one of the most iconic royal haircuts of the modern age. The Zimbabwe-born Monagasque royal, 46, threw out the royal rulebook when she opted for a pixie cut that is like no other Princess around.

Princess Kate has her signature bouncy blowdry, Crown Princess Victoria has her trademark sleek low bun but no one rocks a short do quite like Prince Albert's wife. And yet, the ashy blonde cropped look that she has become known for wasn't always as it is now.

© Getty Princess Charlene debuted dark hair during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

Take it back to last summer and the Princess with the model-worthy beauty rocked warm-toned dark chocolate brown hair. Charlene was spotted at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco last May.

To emphasise her new do the Princess wore a warm-toned makeup look. Charlene was seen taking the new colour from day to night when she was spotted at the Gala Dinner for the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco in a chic black and white one-shoulder dress.

© Getty Princess Charlene took her hair into the evening gala dinner

The statuesque royal kept her dark hair into June when she pulled out the warm tones of her rich hair colour with an unusual teal organza dress at the 'Nymphes D'Or - Golden Nymphs' Award Ceremony during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival where her hair looked darker than ever before.

© Getty Princess Charlene wore her hair dark to the Monte Carlo TV Festival

She also rocked the new do through July, including at the Red Cross Ball in Monte-Carlo where attention was brought to the depth of colour with her contrasting sequinned white gown.

By October it was gone. The Princess traded in her fleeting time as a brunette for her trademark blonde locks when she was spotted at the final of the Rugby World Cup held at the Stade de France near Paris.

© Getty By the Rugby World Cup Charlene's hair was blonde again

The royal was seen alongside her husband meeting South African rugby players in the changing room following their win in a stylish black roll-neck jumper, a brown check blazer with the brunette tones being stripped from her hair entirely.

Before cutting off her hair into a pixie cut, Charlene rocked longer locks that had an ethereal feel against her incredible bone structure. Take a look at our favourite throwback moments…

Her long ponytail © Getty Charlene sported a long ponytail with a forehead-grazing side fringe to the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters in 2011 that felt completely timeless.



Her bouffant updo © Getty In 2009 Prince Albert's wife attended the aftershow party of the Bambi Awards at Metropolis Hall in Germany where she styled her blonde locks in an unexpected beehive that would have you believing it was a different person.



Her bob © Getty In the same year, Charlene and Albert flew to San Diego so the Prince could receive the Roger Revelle Prize for his efforts to promote scientific research and protect the environment in San Diego. His wife wore her hair in a casual bob with a deep side part.



Curly and short © Getty The year prior Charlene's hair was getting shorter but she wore it in an unexpected style for The Princess Grace Award Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City where it was curled away from her face for a textured look that is a far cry from the sleek pixie cut she wears today.



