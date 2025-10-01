Johnny Depp is all smiles a year after an incredible teeth transformation

No wonder Johnny Depp couldn't keep the smile off his face on Wednesday, October 1. A year on from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor revealing his incredible new veneers, the actor is obviously still proud of his new look, beaming with joy as he attended the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Johnny wore dark blue jeans with a double-breasted grey peacoat, paired with distressed boots and a fedora hat, but it was his smile that you couldn't help but notice.

The Edward Scissorhands actor has been open about his teeth in the past, acknowledging in 1995 that he had poor dental hygiene, with "loads of cavities," and an unfinished root canal from the late 1980s. "But I like it. It’s like when the Indians would make something beaded, they would always put imperfections on it," he told Premiere magazine at the time, adding: "I’m proud of these. When I see people with perfect teeth, it drives me up the wall. I’d rather swallow a tick than have that!"

However, over the years his teeth began to discolor further until an appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to promote Jeanne du Barry left fans reeling over the state of his teeth, which appeared to be rotting. During cross-examination in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, Johnny had opened up about his past substance and alcohol abuse, both of which can have devastating effects on dental health.

Cocaine can lead to receding gums and tooth loss, while marijuana can cause plaque and bacteria build-up, and eventually severe decay. Johnny has also smoked since he was a child, and smoking is notorious for discoloring teeth. In 2003, he also added gold caps to his teeth for the role of Captain Jack Sparrow, and there has been speculation that they left permanent damage and contributed to the decline of his teeth.

Johnny Depp shows off new teeth on Bahamas vacation in 2024

© Getty Images Johnny Depp was all smile as he attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show

However, despite years of insisting he would never have "perfect teeth," in 2024 it was revealed he had undergone work to change their appearance, when the actor was caught on camera having the time of his life while on vacation in the Bahamas. Video footage showed Johnny interacting with guests and staff members at a beachside bar in Exuma, smiling at the camera and unveiling his new look.

© Getty Images Johnny had veneers added in 2024 after years of decline

The video was posted by a bartender from Lorraine’s Café in Exuma, Bahamas, which Johnny visited during his stay; the video caught the father-of-two jumping behind the bar to try his hand at mixing drinks.

© Stefania D'Alessandro, Getty Johnny had previously said he would not have dental work for "perfect teeth"

Johnny, however, is not the first A-lister to have had the Hollywood smile treatment, straightening and whitening their teeth via cosmetic dentistry, through veneers, composite bonding, or teeth whitening. Veneers "can create a stronger, whiter, and more even smile," President-Elect of The British Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, Dr. Sam Jethwa, told HELLO! in 2024.

"Dental veneers are essentially a covering for the natural teeth and will be made of either composite resin or porcelain. They are bonded to the front of the tooth to change their color, shape, size, or length," he said. Composite bonding is "non-invasive and involves the application of a tooth-colored composite resin to the surface of the tooth, which is then shaped and polished".

Demi Moore, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise have all undergone dental work to improve their smiles and the self-confidence.