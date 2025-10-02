Emma Stone shocks fans with 'completely different' appearance: 'Who is this person?'

Emma Stone is a household name, but her appearance had fans doing a double take on Tuesday as they claimed she looked "completely different." The 36-year-old was in the French capital to attend the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week, and fans were shocked by her apparent changing face. Emma looked gorgeous in a fitted cream midi dress with a matching cropped cardigan, but it was a photo of her alongside Blackpink's Lisa that had fans in disbelief.

Taking to social media, many claimed that the person in the photo looked nothing like Emma as "her face is completely different." One commented: "I would've guessed ten different people before guessing that this was Emma Stone." A second said: "That's NOT Emma Stone." A third added: "Who is this person?" Another claimed: "Is Emma Stone about to be on a witness protection program??? Her face is completely different!"

Emma's latest appearance comes after she surprised fans again when she arrived at the Venice Film Festival last month, to premiere her upcoming film, Bugonia, with a copper auburn shade – which her go-to hairstylist Tracey Cunningham called 'Spiced Sienna' and revealed that her new pixie cut was more than just a snap decision for a switch-up, it was actually the result of shaving her head for the highly anticipated film.

Tracy wrote on Instagram: "Everyone thought Emma Stone just went for a chic pixie… but the truth is, she shaved her head completely for her role." Calling the dramatic change a "fearless transformation." To enhance the new crop, Tracey created a stunning new copper shade using Schwarzkopf Vibrance Alkaline Color Gloss, describing it as a hue that radiates "warmth, depth, and glow."

Last month, the actress opened up about the mixed emotions she experienced after shaving her head for her role in Bugonia. "No better feeling in the world," she told Vogue. "The first shower when you’ve shaved your head? Oh my God, it's amazing." However, Emma recalled that she "burst into tears in her trailer" before they filmed the scene, as she remembered her mother, Krista, who had previously shaved her head during breast cancer treatment.

"She actually did something brave," Emma, who was 19 when her mom was diagnosed, remembered thinking on set. "I'm just shaving my head." Krista was encouraging of her daughter's transformation, however. "My mom was like, 'I'm so jealous. I want to shave my head again!'" she shared.

Emma teamed back up with director Yorgos Lanthimos on Bugonia. The duo worked together on The Favourite, Poor Things, and Kinds of Kindness. The official synopsis reads: "Two conspiracy-obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth."

The film is an English-language remake of Save the Green Planet!, a 2003 South Korean film by director Jang Joon-hwan. Emma plays CEO Michelle Fuller, who gets kidnapped by two young men, played by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis. It also stars Alicia Silverstone and Stavros Halkias.