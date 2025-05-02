Pamela Anderson turns heads with shocking super-short hair transformation

Pamela Anderson has bid farewell to her iconic long blonde hair after debuting a new hairstyle on Thursday.

The 57-year-old actress was previously known for her platinum blonde, mermaid locks with stacks of volume, but in recent years, she has been sporting a more subtle, ash blonde finish.

After changing up her locks with face-framing bangs in December, the former Baywatch actress has gone one step further and chopped inches off her hair.

New hair

Pamela showed off her super-short new 'do at the Tory Burch Foundation Honors Martha Stewart at the 2025 Founders Breakfast in New York City.

© Neil Rasmus/Shutterstock Pamela has cut several inches off her usually long hair

Wearing a beige long-sleeved top and matching wide-legged pants, Pamela drew attention to her chin-grazing blunt bob underneath a matching bucket hat.

While the hat hid most of Pamela's hair, the shorter length was evident and beautifully framed her face.

The Last Showgirl star made a vow in 2023 to scale back her makeup look and has remained loyal to her word ever since.

© Neil Rasmus/Shutterstock Pamela's chin-grazing blunt bob looked gorgeous

While she is now often photographed on the red carpet bare-faced, she has on occasion opted for a very minimal makeup look, which she appeared to do on Thursday with glossy lips and blushed cheeks.

Last March, Pamela opened up again about her decision to strip back to her natural beauty in an interview with CR Fashion Book.

"I think, well, I was doing it for me," she said of stepping out at Paris Fashion Week in 2023 wearing no make-up.

© Neil Rasmus/Shutterstock Pamela debuted her super-short hair at an event to honor Martha Stewart

"Can I walk out the door like this? Like, I'm fine the way I am. And I just didn't want to get into the whole glam thing and play the game. I just want to flip the script; I want to challenge beauty."

However, not everyone was on board with her decision to begin with. "My agents and even my kids were like, 'Mom, you can't, you need the glam team!'" she explained.

"And I said, 'No, what are you talking about? The fact that you guys are saying that to me makes me not want to do it more! I'm going to do a fresh face, no makeup, not pretend no makeup.'

© Getty Images Pamela has favored long hair for years

"And I just felt free. No one looked at me and went, 'Aggghhhh!'"

She also confessed that she "was doing it for the girls," and felt women were "morphing into this kind of similar look".

"To be brave is contagious," Pamela added. "And I found that it resonated even though it wasn't my real intention to make a big statement. And I'm glad that it had a positive message. It's not world peace or anything, but it was a little moment."

© BBC Pamela has favored a no makeup look since 2023

In 2023, she appeared on the Today show and reiterated her stance on "challenging" the beauty industry.

"I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, 'I'm going to challenge beauty,'" she explained.

"I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within, and you don't have to play the game."