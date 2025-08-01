Why this neuroscientist wants you to swap your flat white for mushrooms

Would you switch your morning coffee for a mushroom-infused brew?

More than a comforting constant in our morning routine, coffee is the mandatory that few of us would relinquish. Aside from the ritualistic aspect of punctuating our day with our just-so ‘double shot, extra hot, oat Macchiato’, there’s the caffeine hit we’ve all come to rely on to mitigate late-night doom-scrolling or to help us power through that to-do list. But despite the myriad health benefits ascribed to our daily java, 40% of Gen Z are apparently replacing their morning coffee with functional drinks (think Reishi mushrooms rather than Red Bull), and neuroscientist and Chief Science Officer at Dirtea, Tara Swart Bieber, is all for it.

It seems we’re looking for ways to shift our brains into a higher gear but without the jitters, or conversely, find ways to assuage the anxiety which seems to have become a modern epidemic. As a result, the global market for functional coffee is booming (Meghan Markle was an early adopter, having invested in US brand Clevr Blends after falling in love with their lattes laced with adaptogens, superfoods and probiotics back in 2020).

“We’re seeing nootropics and adaptogens increasingly used to help boost concentration and improve problem-solving abilities, while reducing anxiety,” says Seyi Oduwole, Head of Food & Drink at forecasting consultancy The Future Laboratory. “It’s symptomatic of our time-poor, always-on society that people are seeking out these short-cuts to become their best selves and address rising levels of anxiety.”

What are functional drinks?

“Functional drinks do more than just hydrate,” explains BANT-Registered Nutritionist Charlotte Faure Green. “They’re made with added ingredients such as adaptogens, medicinal mushrooms, nootropics, probiotics, or nutrients, all chosen to support different things in the body, whether that’s focus, digestion, stress relief, or a gentle lift in energy.”

Brain-boosting benefits

So what can a functional brew do for you? “Adaptogens such as ashwagandha, rhodiola, or tulsi help support the nervous system. They work by gently regulating cortisol, the hormone involved in stress, which over time can help us feel a bit more balanced and emotionally steady,” says Charlotte. But it’s mushroom coffees that are really coming to the fore and driving the global ‘shroom boom'.

“Functional mushrooms have long been researched for their calming, brain-supportive, and immune-supporting effects; Reishi is often used for relaxation and immune health, while lion’s mane and cordyceps are thought to support focus, memory, and stamina. In drinks, these ingredients can give a lift without sending your system into overdrive, which is the appeal,” she adds.

And their brain-boosting prowess is stirring stuff according to Tara Swart Bieber; “Mushrooms such as lions mane stimulate nerve growth factor (NGF) which can help with neuroplasticity while tremella, otherwise known as the beauty mushroom thanks to its ability to hold up to 500 times its weight in water has brain benefits too as the brain is mostly made of water."

Fungi for everyone?

“Anyone feeling frazzled, wired, or just plain tired might find these drinks a useful switch,” says Charlotte. “They’re a great option if you’re trying to ease off caffeine but still want that anchoring sense of routine in the morning. People struggling with hormone shifts (like perimenopause or postpartum), gut issues, or sleep problems often find they feel better with drinks that are a bit more restorative and less stimulating than traditional coffee.”

So does that mean we should all be saying toodle-oo to tea and ‘laters’ to lattes? “Not at all,” she assures. “Coffee and tea have plenty of benefits, and they’re both rich in antioxidants called polyphenols, which support heart and brain health. Caffeine in moderate amounts boost alertness and concentration, and for some with ADHD, it can help with focus when used in small, steady doses. But caffeine is still a stimulant, and not everyone processes it the same way so if you feel anxious, jittery, or crash hard by 11am after a strong coffee, your nervous system might be asking for something softer.”

