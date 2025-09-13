Savannah Guthrie's hair transformation might be her shortest look yet

Savannah Guthrie debuted a fresh new look this week, trading in her signature blonde, shoulder-length locks for a choppy '90s-inspired bob. The TODAY Show host brought in celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan to work his magic on her hair — and he’s no stranger to A-list clients. Chris is best known as the mastermind behind Jennifer Aniston’s signature '90s hairstyle, dubbed "The Rachel", from her Friends days. Savannah previously shared that Jennifer was her style inspiration during her early years as a reporter. "It was very '90s, I think I tried to have The Rachel," she said while showing off a photo from her time in Tucson, Arizona.

On Thursday, the celebrity hair stylist stopped by Studio 1A to transform Savannah's hair into a fresh layered bob. The NBC star took to Instagram to show off her luscious locks to her followers with a video. "I did a thing w @chrismcmillan," adding in the caption, "of course I did."

© Instagram Savannah showed off her new bob

Savannah has previously admitted that her light blonde hair isn’t her natural shade — she’s actually a lot darker with black hair. "That’s my natural hair color," she explained of the image shown on the plaza. "Let’s change the subject."

Chris is no stranger to the TODAY Show — he previously gave Jenna Bush Hager an elegant, wispy bob during a live episode in June. He also performed two impressive fan makeovers on the show, showcasing his signature styling skills. "4 haircuts before 9am and the MOST FUN morning with @jennaandfriends and everyone at the @todayshow thank you so much for having me and can’t wait to share more!" he shared on Instagram.

90s trends

Despite their shared love of a choppy bob, Jenna and Savannah recently reflected on which '90s trends they hope stay firmly in the past during an episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends. The duo discussed thin eyebrows, low-rise jeans, and boys' baggy pants. "My mom had to be like 'girls, pull up your jeans' to such an exhaustion that I just never even," said Jenna.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Jenna and Savannah are close friends

Savannah went on to reveal that her son has now even started wearing baggy pants. The host shares two children, Vale and Charley, with her husband, Michael Feldman. "We had our kids late," she said on an episode of former co-host Hoda Kotb's podcast Making Space. "You know, you go through life, you have your ups and downs, your heart breaks a few dozen times. You get some scar tissue."

"I was so totally vulnerable to them. Because I knew … if anything happened to them, I would not be OK. I wouldn't be OK. And it was terrifying. I was totally terrified by my vulnerability. So that was the first thing I learned from being a mom."