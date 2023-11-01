Savannah Guthrie teases bold change to appearance following major TV moment: exclusive

Savannah Guthrie has been sporting the same mid-length blond hair for decades, making it her trademark 'do as a result.

However, the Today Show star isn't completely against changing things up in the future, especially after transforming into her pop idol this week!

During the Halloween special, Savannah spoke to HELLO! on the famous plaza, all while dressed up as Taylor Swift, as part of the show's music-themed 2023 show.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie stuns fans in daring bodysuit as she turns into Taylor Swift

The mother-of-two admitted that she loved having her bangs and longer hair. When asked whether she would want this hairstyle herself, she admitted: "I really enjoyed being Taylor for a minute, I've never had hair this long and we've got the bangs going. It's so fun!"

Savannah later added that she was going to try and keep the wig, and that she was hoping to wear it when taking her children, Vale, nine, and Charles, seven, trick or treating around the neighborhood.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie loved having bangs and long hair as she transformed into Taylor Swift

"I'm going to wear my folklore robe around the neighborhood, and if I can keep the wig on, that would be cool, but without the bodysuit - bye bye!"

Savannah's daughter joined her on stage as a mini Taylor during the costume reveal, and the proud mom couldn't have been happier. "They [the Today producers] were like, what if she [Vale] comes and joins you as a mini Taylor. I didn't have to ask her!

© NBC Savannah's daughter Vale also joined in the fun, dressed as a mini Taylor Swift

"She was very excited and she kind of grew up on this set and she knows all the guys so well, but she's not been on the stage before. I didn't know if she would feel really shy or not, but she seemed to really love being up there and she knew every word and it was just so fun to sing together!"

Savannah admitted that when her children saw her dressed up as Taylor, they were speechless.

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Savannah Guthrie on the Today Halloween episode

"They couldn't believe it because you know, I don't dress like this at home around the neighbourhood!" The Today Show Halloween special was bigger and better than ever, with the anchors all transforming into iconic singers.

What's more, Kelly Clarkson - who recently moved across the road at her new New York Studio studio at NBC - was on hand to introduce all the anchors and their various costumes.

© John Nacion The Today Show stars went to town for Halloween once again

Carson Daly was Neil Diamond, Craig Melvin was MC Hammer, Willie Geist mirrored Harry Styles, Laura Jarrett and Peter Alexander teamed up as Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb came out as Sonny and Cher, Al Roker looked amazing as Lionel Richie, Sheinelle Jones turned heads as Diana Ross and Dylan Dreyer mirrored Pink.

