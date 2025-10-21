Old Hollywood-inspired baby names that are making a comeback

Frankly, my dear, there’s never been a better time to bring a little Old Hollywood glamour into the nursery. As baby name trends continue to lean nostalgic, parents are turning to the stars – the silver screen stars, that is – to pick a timeless and effortlessly charming moniker for their newborn.

From suave leading men to effervescent starlets, Old Hollywood-inspired names have just enough classical gravitas to sound distinctly old-fashioned, while still feeling fresh and stylish today. These names strike the perfect balance: debonair without being stuffy, romantic without being overdone, and always carrying that irresistible touch of vintage glamour.

If you’re after a baby name with real star power, we’re breaking down the stylish retro gems that are well and truly ready for their encore.

© Getty Images Scarlett English origin, meaning “scarlet” or “red” Scarlett Johansson may have largely brought this name back, but its Old Hollywood connotations with Scarlett O’Hara in Gone With The Wind have helped sustain its popularity. Quite literally meaning what it says, Scarlett evokes bold, fiery reds – and an equally fiery heroine. It’s dramatic, elegant, and unmistakably timeless.

© Getty Images Gene Greek origin, meaning "wellborn” or “noble" Most commonly associated with Singin’ in the Rain star and dancing legend Gene Kelly, as well as the legendary actor Gene Wilder, this cute, snappy alternative to Eugene is the kind of vintage name that’s quietly poised for a comeback. Like its feminine counterpart Jean, it has a timeless flair that carries equal amounts of retro charm and minimalism.

© Getty Images Audrey English origin, meaning “noble strength”

Audrey Hepburn is about as classically Old Hollywood as you can get, so it’s no surprise that Audrey is proving to be popular amongst today’s parents. With roots meaning “noble strength”, it strikes a perfect balance between elegance and resilience – just like its most iconic bearer.

© Getty Images Fred Diminutive of Frederick or Alfred German or English origin, meaning “peaceful ruler” or “wise counsellor” Already storming the charts, this sweet and traditional name gets its Old Hollywood glamour from legendary dancer Fred Astaire, whose dazzling charm and fast footwork defined a generation. With no shortage of nicknames – or longer forms if you’d prefer the peppy “Fred” as a nickname – it’s a timeless option that’s rightfully gaining traction again.

© Getty Images Mae Diminutive of Mary or Margaret Hebrew or Latin origin, meaning “beloved”, “bitter”, “drop of the sea” or “pearl” A cutesy alternative to “May”, its connotations with groundbreaking Old Hollywood actress Mae West give this name a stronger meaning. Known for her witty dialogue and vivacious personality, it’s the perfect choice for anyone seeking something distinctly feminine that has an underlying razor-sharp edge.

© Getty Images Laurence English from Latin origin, meaning “from Laurentum or bay laurel” Associated with legendary playwright Laurence Olivier, this name carries a distinguished air that also lends itself to the endearing nickname Laurie, as seen in Little Women. Whether you admire classic literature or Hollywood’s golden age, the charming vintage ties of this name are undeniable.

© Getty Images Cary Latin origin, meaning “pleasant stream” While widely used as a boys name’ – most notably associated with the The Philadelphia Story actor Cary Grant – this charming choice can also serve as a sweet, unique nickname for Caroline, or stand confidently on its own as a girls’ name. Its unisex versatility and sophisticated air give it vintage flair, while the simple, sleek spelling keeps it feeling refreshingly modern.

© Getty Images Clara Latin origin, meaning “bright” or “clear” A name that’s been on the rise for years, Taylor Swift’s ode to silent film star Clara Bow lightly gave this pretty name an extra leg up. This glamorous choice carries the same gravitas as the similar-sounding Clark, and quite literally shines, true to its luminous meaning.

© Getty Images Clark English origin, meaning “scribe/secretary/cleric/scholar/clerk” A name that feels strong and grounded, Clark carries rich scholarly roots alongside rugged charm. It beautifully ties into classic Americana, famously embodied by the legendary Gone with the Wind star Clark Gable, and feels dependable yet quippy enough to be effortlessly cool.