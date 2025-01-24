Princess Charlene debuts sweeping updo on sad occasion

Princess Charlene attended a sombre event on Thursday as she joined her husband at the funeral of Didier Guillaume, former French minister and head of the Monegasque government.

For the occasion, the Monagasque royal, 46, decided to sweep her blonde locks up into a pristine updo for a poised look.

© AFP via Getty Images Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene wore black Her blonde tresses framed her face elegantly as the lengths were tucked in to create a chignon-style look at the nape of her neck.

© AFP via Getty Images Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco looked sombre She chose a suitably tasteful outfit, opting for a black pencil-cut dress with a crew neckline. Charlene also carried a black box bag and wore a pair of diamond stud earrings.

Charlene's evolving hair look © Getty Princess Charlene has been growing her hair out Charlene started to grow out her hair in 2024 to the point where it could be styled in a demure updo.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco looks on as she attends the inauguration of the Christmas village in Monaco She played with her parting throughout the year – sometimes choosing on-trend curtain bangs to frame her face symmetrically, and other times parting down the side so she had a sweeping fringe for a 1920s look.

© Getty Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Monaco National Day The mother of two is also partial to a hair accessory. She added a lilac netted fascinator to her ballet bun for Monaco National Day in November to coordinate with her lavender-hued suit.

© Getty Princess Charlene wore a bob before her hair grew long enough to tie up Before it grew long enough to wear up, the royal wore her soft chin-grazing bob down and often tucked behind her ears. Prior to this, Charlene was known for her cropped look which created an angular and model-esque look.

Charlene's first outing of 2025 View post on X Last week the princess stepped out for her first royal engagement of 2025. She and Prince Albert headed to the Grimaldi Forum to celebrate its 25th anniversary. She wore a deep plum velvet suit with black satin lapels and killer pumps. Her makeup look was pristine and featured a cherry-hued glossy lip and subtle grey cut crease eyeshadow look.

© Éric Mathon / Palais princier Princess Charlene stunned in tumbling designer gown The former Olympic swimmer rung in the New Year in style by posing by her towering Christmas tree at the Prince's Palace alongside her husband and two children in a photo shared by the Palace on Instagram. DISCOVER: Princess Charlene's £250k engagement ring from Prince Albert signifies her 'tears of joy' She looked splendid in a slinky midnight blue gown with a boat neckline and long sleeves.

