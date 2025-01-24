Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene debuts sweeping updo for sombre government funeral
Princess Charlene in white with black hat© Getty

Princess Charlene debuts sweeping updo on sad occasion

The Monagasque royal accompanied her husband on a sombre occasion

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene attended a sombre event on Thursday as she joined her husband at the funeral of Didier Guillaume, former French minister and head of the Monegasque government.

For the occasion, the Monagasque royal, 46, decided to sweep her blonde locks up into a pristine updo for a poised look.

Princess Charlene attended the funeral sans wedding ring© AFP via Getty Images
Princess Charlene wore her hair up

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco leave after attending the funeral of Didier Guillaume, former French minister and head of the Monegasque government, in Monaco © AFP via Getty Images
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene wore black

Her blonde tresses framed her face elegantly as the lengths were tucked in to create a chignon-style look at the nape of her neck.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco arrive to attend the funeral of Didier Guillaume, former French minister and head of the Monegasque government© AFP via Getty Images
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco looked sombre

She chose a suitably tasteful outfit, opting for a black pencil-cut dress with a crew neckline. Charlene also carried a black box bag and wore a pair of diamond stud earrings.

Charlene's evolving hair look

Princess Charlene rocked Gianvito Rossi boots© Getty
Princess Charlene has been growing her hair out

Charlene started to grow out her hair in 2024 to the point where it could be styled in a demure updo. 

Princess Charlene in brown leather jacket© Getty
Princess Charlene of Monaco looks on as she attends the inauguration of the Christmas village in Monaco

She played with her parting throughout the year – sometimes choosing on-trend curtain bangs to frame her face symmetrically, and other times parting down the side so she had a sweeping fringe for a 1920s look.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene by car© Getty
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Monaco National Day

The mother of two is also partial to a hair accessory. She added a lilac netted fascinator to her ballet bun for Monaco National Day in November to coordinate with her lavender-hued suit.

Princess Charlene in printed jumpsuit and sunglasses© Getty
Princess Charlene wore a bob before her hair grew long enough to tie up

Before it grew long enough to wear up, the royal wore her soft chin-grazing bob down and often tucked behind her ears. Prior to this, Charlene was known for her cropped look which created an angular and model-esque look.

Charlene's first outing of 2025

Last week the princess stepped out for her first royal engagement of 2025. She and Prince Albert headed to the Grimaldi Forum to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

She wore a deep plum velvet suit with black satin lapels and killer pumps. Her makeup look was pristine and featured a cherry-hued glossy lip and subtle grey cut crease eyeshadow look.

Princess Charlene with albert and kids in front of christmas tree© Éric Mathon / Palais princier
Princess Charlene stunned in tumbling designer gown

The former Olympic swimmer rung in the New Year in style by posing by her towering Christmas tree at the Prince's Palace alongside her husband and two children in a photo shared by the Palace on Instagram. 

She looked splendid in a slinky midnight blue gown with a boat neckline and long sleeves.

