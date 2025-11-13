I 'neglected' my neck and now it looks older than my face – what can I do?

There was a moment when Mama Still Got It influencer Louise Boyce realised she was in her second act. For her, it had nothing to do with brain fog or grey hairs but a dilemma a lot of women experience over the age of 45 have an issue with - a crepey neck. Talking on this week’s episode of Second Act Podcast, the model says she wishes she had paid more attention to taking care of the skin on her neck before it was too late. "I do a lot of filming, so I'm constantly looking back and editing, and I wonder 'What's going on with this?'"she says, touching her throat. "I know that sounds pretty ridiculous, but that was when I realised I am older.

"I'm 45 and I'm perimenopausal. When your phone brings up memories of you from 10 years ago and I look at pictures of myself, I go, 'Oh yeah, I remember that girl - that neck ain't the same,' I don't know how much truth is in this, but when you hit 44 there's a big aging turning point. I do feel that that maybe happened for me - that's when I noticed. I'm really good with my skincare routine, but I feel like I've neglected my neck. I think we all do. And if I could go back, I would give my neck as much love as I gave my face."

Louise Boyce spoke about her neck on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast with host Ateh Jewel

TLC for your neck

Dr. Nina confirms: "Neck laxity is one of the trickiest areas to deal with, so starting early is absolutely key. If the neck laxity gets too severe, there is too much excess skin, and the only solution is to do a deep plane neck lift surgically." Before turning to those drastic measure, start with skincare. Since turning 45, I too have noticed my skin changing, so took action and am currently loving Allies of Skin's 'Multi-Peptides & GF Advanced Lifting Serum', £176 / $188, followed by their 'Peptides & Antioxidants Advanced Firming Daily Treatment', £119 / $125.

The serum sinks into the fine crepey lines to help smooth them away, while the creamy moisturiser does an amazing job at plumping up the skin. And don't forget sunscreen. This is also a common mistake when it comes to protecting the area as it is often in the elements as much as our face.

Dr. Nina notes that there are two other non-surgical approaches she rates, with the non-surgical Endolift laser leading the way.

1. Laser for neck laxity

"We use a tiny fibre that goes underneath the skin, which causes skin tightening. The energy of the laser glues the skin to the muscle and tightens the subcutaneous layer of the neck. It is one session only and the downtime is about five days, but the results last for up to two years so that’s quite good."

Louise Boyce says she wishes she'd taken better care of her neck

2. Injectables for neck laxity

Another option is to have three injections of collagen booster Jalupro HN, which is tiny liquid of amino acids one month apart followed by maintenance. "This works really well to tighten the dermis layers of the mid layer of the neck," Dr. Nina says

In conclusion, it seems as soon as we hit perimenopause in our 40s and 50s, it is inevitable that there is no getting away from a crepey neck. But as Louise has realised, starting a skincare routine, diligent SPF application and collagen stacking sooner rather than later can delay the signs. See this as your sign to give your neck some love!