How to reverse neck ageing after 40 - and shed up to 10 years off your age

It's time to talk about "Venus rings" - and we're not talking about astrology. You'll want to pay attention if you're over 40 and have started to see horizontal wrinkles appearing on your neck. These "Venus ring" lines usually develop naturally due to repeated neck movements and the loss of collagen and elastin that comes with age, but they're also influenced by genetic and lifestyle factors.

If you want to get rid of them, it's essential to keep the skin on your neck hydrated and protected from the sun, but there's much more you can do. Innovations in the beauty world seem to be nonstop when it comes to new treatments. From topical retinoids, ultra-potent natural extracts and hyaluronic acid all the way through to laser technology - whether in a clinic or at home - there are so many ways to improve the appearance of these lines.

There are some daily habits that help too - like keeping good posture, as it helps reduce tension in the skin - but you may be considering aesthetic medical treatments. To move forward safely with the latter, Dr. Rita Sêco, Specialist in Aesthetic Medicine and founder of Portugal's Galerie Clinic, has advice about what options there are to prevent or treat our wrinkled necks.

© Getty Images Skin on your neck is naturally thinner and less elastic, and tends to age more quickly

What are the biggest causes of neck wrinkles?

"Wrinkles on the neck can appear for several reasons. The skin in this area is naturally thinner and less elastic, and tends to age more quickly. Sun exposure without SPF, lack of hydration, tilting your neck while using your mobile phone - the so-called tech neck - and even sleeping on your side or with your chin resting on your chest, are habits that can cause wrinkles," explains Dr Sêco.

What treatments or ingredients are best for treating neck wrinkles?

When it comes to skincare, Dr Sêco is clear: "Active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, retinol, glycolic acid, niacinamide, peptides and vitamin C," she says. "Those ingredients help improve your skin's firmness, hydration and appearance."

There are also a number of medical options that can help. "Vitamins applied through mesotherapy [also a technique to treat hair loss] are excellent for deep hydration and to boost luminosity. Collagen bio-stimulation, using specific and safe protocols for the neck, can significantly improve skin firmness and quality."

She also proposes fractional laser, a non-invasive cosmetic procedure to help target neck imperfections. "It helps soften fine wrinkles and even out skin tone, eliminating spots that usually appear with sun exposure."

© Getty Images The expert says neck wrinkles 'can visually age you between 5 and 10 years, especially when they contrast with a well-cared-for face'

With the right personalised approach, it's possible to reduce the appearance of even deeper lines depending on your age, skin type and the consistency in treatments. "Although not all wrinkles will disappear completely, we can make a very significant improvement to give you a natural, more younger looking result. In cases of excess saggy skin, though, there really isn't an effective treatment," she says. "In those cases we would refer the patient to surgery."

How many years do your neck wrinkles age you?

The doctor notes that neck wrinkles "can visually age you between 5 and 10 years , especially when they contrast with a well-cared-for face. Just like your hands, your neck easily reveals your age if you don't take care of it properly. Your neck and your hands are two of the most forgotten areas."

It's so important to have good skincare habits if you want to reduce wrinkles, or if you're early enough to prevent them in the first place. "Prevention is always the best treatment," says the doctor, who recommends taking steps before signs of ageing are visible if you can. "Go to a trusted professional who can help you get started with preventive treatments."

Professional treatments and procedures targeted at the delicate skin on your neck are also available

If you don't want to go to a professional, be sure to take simple at-home measures:

All things considered though, accepting that some wrinkles are going to be a part of the natural ageing process is fundamental. Focusing on how our skin looks is great, but it's even more beneficial - and less frustrating - to embrace the fact that everyone is ageing whether we like it or not.