Duchess Sophie makes rare change to sandy blonde hair – guaranteed to last all day

The Duchess of Edinburgh rarely switches up her hairstyle, but on 16 November, she embraced a change as she stepped out in Guatemala amid her ongoing tour of South and Central America.

Prince Edward's wife, 60, visited Tikal National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its archaeological significance and rich biodiversity, where she swept her hair back into a twisted ponytail at the nape of her neck, which was plaited and secured with a beige hairband. It marked a departure from her usual bouncy blow-dry or twisted chignon updo, which has become her signature dos for royal engagements.

Sophie's hair switch-up

It's a look that caught my attention, having reported on her fashion and beauty looks for two years at HELLO!, and it also gets the seal of approval of Suzie McGill, an award-winning hairstylist who has over 30 years of experience in the hair industry.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh usually wears her hair in a bouncy blow-dry

"The duchess' twisted plait is a very considered choice. It's neat, controlled, and sits beautifully throughout the day, making it ideal for official engagements," Suzie tells us. "The twist adds a subtle point of interest, while the plait keeps the style secure and refined.

"It's a practical look, but still refined enough and complements the duchess' understated, stylish approach to hair."

How to get Sophie's plaited look

Begin by smoothing the hair with a light styling product to ensure a clean finish. Take a section from the front of the hairline and twist it back towards the crown, securing it firmly with grips. Gather the remaining hair and create a straight, even plait, fastening it with a small elastic. Finish with a controlled mist of hairspray to maintain the shape and keep flyaways at bay.

TOP TIP: The key is keeping the hair smooth and controlled while maintaining a natural, effortless finish.

Why is Duchess Sophie in Guatemala?

Sophie's visit to Guatemala forms a wider trip to South and Central America from 10 to 19 November, also visiting Peru and Panama at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office. The Guatemalan leg saw Sophie undertake engagements on themes including environmental protection and human rights.

This included the visit to Tikal National Park, but also a meeting with staff from La Alianza Guatemala, a non-profit organisation that helps protect vulnerable children and teenagers, especially those affected by human trafficking, sexual violence, forced migration, or teenage pregnancy.

© Getty Before heading to Guatemala, Sophie visited Iquitos, Peru, to meet with Indigenous Women's Rights Defenders

She also stopped off at the Street Kids Direct Project, a foundation dedicated to supporting children and young people who are either living on the streets or at high risk of becoming homeless.