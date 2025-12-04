The best perfumes to receive as Christmas gifts that are actually worth the hype

When it comes to gifting, perfume is the ultimate crowdpleaser. But with so many fragrances on the market, finding the perfect one for your recipient can feel like a formidable task. You want something that’s current but timeless, delicious to smell, long-lasting and – quite literally – deserving of its flowers.
If you’ve left your Christmas shopping to the eleventh hour, don’t panic. You can still secure your place as this year’s standout gift-giver amongst your family and friends by nailing the right fragrances down. As such, we’ve rounded up six perfumes that are actually worth the hype this festive season.
The best perfumes to receive as Christmas gifts...
Narciso Rodriguez For Her Pure Musc
This clean (yet addictive) floral scent that can be worn alone for a modern take on purity or layered with other perfumes to amplify its rich depth.
Top notes: Jasmine, orange blossom
Heart notes: Heart of musc
Base notes: Cashmeran, amber, patchouli
Zadig & Voltaire Zadig
This perfume was created by the iconic Parisian designer with free-spirited women in mind. The three layers of notes are designed to leave a magnetic trail behind you.
Top notes: Black and white sesame, ginger
Heart notes: Néroli essence, orange blossom
Base notes: Vanilla, chantilly accord, sandalwood
Issey Miyake Le Sel d’Issey
Perfumer Quentin Bisch has fused bold salt accord with marine seaweed and inland oak moss to evoke a sense of ocean-and-earth connected in this perfume.
Top notes: Salt accord, ginger, incense
Heart notes: Marine seaweed, sand vetiver
Base notes: Amber accord, cedarwood, oakmoss
Narciso Rodriguez All Of Me Intense
A multifaceted floral fragrance for women, this perfume blends creamy notes with sultry flower scents to leave a boldly sensual trail behind you with every wear.
Top notes: Black iris, jasmine sambac
Heart notes: Rose, geranium, tuberose
Base notes: Heart of musc, vanilla pod, sandalwood
Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey
Inspired by the purity of water on skin, this scent is a luminous blend of florals anchored into earthy woods. It’s a radiant scent for any time of day.
Top notes: Rose, lotus
Heart notes: Lily, fresh flowers
Base notes: Sandalwood accord
Zadig & Voltaire This is Her!
Floral and woody in equal measure, this perfume will have you smelling like an elegant Parisian woman – white silk and cashmere inclusive.
Top notes: Jasmine
Heart notes: Vanilla, chestnut accord
Base notes: Sandalwood
We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.