The best perfumes to receive as Christmas gifts that are actually worth the hype

When it comes to gifting, perfume is the ultimate crowdpleaser. But with so many fragrances on the market, finding the perfect one for your recipient can feel like a formidable task. You want something that’s current but timeless, delicious to smell, long-lasting and – quite literally – deserving of its flowers.

If you’ve left your Christmas shopping to the eleventh hour, don’t panic. You can still secure your place as this year’s standout gift-giver amongst your family and friends by nailing the right fragrances down. As such, we’ve rounded up six perfumes that are actually worth the hype this festive season.

The best perfumes to receive as Christmas gifts...

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Pure Musc FROM £66 AT THE PERFUME SHOP This clean (yet addictive) floral scent that can be worn alone for a modern take on purity or layered with other perfumes to amplify its rich depth. Top notes: Jasmine, orange blossom

Heart notes: Heart of musc

Base notes: Cashmeran, amber, patchouli

Zadig & Voltaire Zadig FROM £64 AT THE PERFUME SHOP This perfume was created by the iconic Parisian designer with free-spirited women in mind. The three layers of notes are designed to leave a magnetic trail behind you. Top notes: Black and white sesame, ginger

Heart notes: Néroli essence, orange blossom

Base notes: Vanilla, chantilly accord, sandalwood

Issey Miyake Le Sel d’Issey FROM £78 AT THE PERFUME SHOP Perfumer Quentin Bisch has fused bold salt accord with marine seaweed and inland oak moss to evoke a sense of ocean-and-earth connected in this perfume. Top notes: Salt accord, ginger, incense

Heart notes: Marine seaweed, sand vetiver

Base notes: Amber accord, cedarwood, oakmoss

Narciso Rodriguez All Of Me Intense £134 £94 at The Perfume Shop A multifaceted floral fragrance for women, this perfume blends creamy notes with sultry flower scents to leave a boldly sensual trail behind you with every wear. Top notes: Black iris, jasmine sambac

Heart notes: Rose, geranium, tuberose

Base notes: Heart of musc, vanilla pod, sandalwood

Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey FROM £52 AT THE PERFUME SHOP Inspired by the purity of water on skin, this scent is a luminous blend of florals anchored into earthy woods. It’s a radiant scent for any time of day. Top notes: Rose, lotus

Heart notes: Lily, fresh flowers

Base notes: Sandalwood accord

Zadig & Voltaire This is Her! FROM £57 AT THE PERFUME SHOP Floral and woody in equal measure, this perfume will have you smelling like an elegant Parisian woman – white silk and cashmere inclusive. Top notes: Jasmine

Heart notes: Vanilla, chestnut accord

Base notes: Sandalwood

