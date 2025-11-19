Anne Hathaway has been loving this cool Parisian brand lately – and these are its new fragrances

Ever since the sequel to iconic Noughties film The Devil Wears Prada started filming in July this year, all eyes have been on Anne Hathaway. The 43-year-old plays stressed out fashion assistant Andy Sachs, whose transformation into a chic dresser was a defining arc of the 2006 movie.

So, it makes sense why Anne’s outfits – and particularly the designers she is wearing – for the second flick are a source of fascination for millions of film fans. Luckily, we have the scoop on one designer that The Devil Wears Prada 2's leading lady has been repeat-wearing on set: Zadig & Voltaire.

© GC Images Anne Hathaway has been spotted wearing Zadig & Voltaire during filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Parisian fashion house – renowned for its edgy, rock 'n' roll aesthetic – has dressed Anne's feet in its Glimmer Wild Ankle Boots. The luxury treads are made from an embossed multicolour snakeskin-print leather, and have been worn by the actress on multiple occasions during the filming schedule.

Having previously admitted to being an occasional late-night lurker on perfume Reddit, where Zadig & Voltaire fragrances have a cult following, we can likely deduce that she is a fan of the label’s scents, too.

What’s so special about Zadig & Voltaire perfume?

Zadig & Voltaire is somewhat of a French-girl elite fashion house. The clothes carry an effortless glamour with a gothic edge, which is an aesthetic Anne sartorially gravitates towards. Meanwhile, the brand’s fragrances have a distinctive appeal that compels people to stop you in the street and ask: “What perfume is that?”

And as we’re now officially in winter (hello, darkness at 4:30pm), it’s a good time to upgrade your perfume rotation to emulate a cosier, more hearty vibe. Luckily, Zadig & Voltaire has two scents perfect for this colder time of year.

Zadig Eau de Parfum From £64 at The Perfume Shop New to the Parisian designer is this vegan namesake scent for women, created by renowned perfumers Amandine Clerc-Marie and Florian Gallo. The wing-shaped bottle is one that you’ll want to display on your dressing table, too. It has the exact gothic vibe that the designer is famed for, with a jewel-like finish. Better yet, the spray nozzle can be unscrewed to refill the fragrance. Top notes: Black and white sesame accord

Middle notes: Orange blossom

Base notes: Roasted vanilla, sandalwood

This is Her! Eau de Parfum From £57 at The Perfume Shop Delicate and sensual, This is Her! is an addictive floral and woody gourmand fragrance that encapsulates the signature scent of millions of chic Parisian women. The bottle is a simple design with cracked edges to communicate the edginess of the brand without being overt – and it comes in white for ‘her’ and black for ‘him’. Top notes: Pink pepper, jasmine sambac and silkwood blossom

Middle notes: Whipped cream, vanilla, chestnut

Base notes: Sandalwood, cashmere wood

What do the reviews say about Zadig & Voltaire perfume?

You don't just have to take our word for it; multiple fragrance buffs have left glowing reviews about Zadig & Voltaire fragrances online.

"I'm obsessed with this scent," one said about This is Her! "I got a tester of it and had to buy a full size. It has such a warm, cosy, distinctive smell."

"We bought this for our daughter for her wedding day," another said about Zadig. "It was new out, so she tried it on and walked about all day with it on to see if it suited her skin. She loved it. She said she could still smell it on her wrist the next morning before having her shower. So, it was a winner for her."

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.