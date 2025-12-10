Pamela Anderson looks virtually unrecognizable as she divides fans with new curly red-hued 'granny' hairstyle

She’s long been famed for her lengthy blonde hair, however Pamela Anderson has turned heads with a curly red bob. The actress unveiled her striking new look on the cover of People magazine's latest issue, which also saw her continue her run of make-up-free appearances.

Pamela, 58, seems to have undergone the beauty transformation since her last public appearance in October when she was pictured at an event in New York with her hair in a strawberry blonde hue. For the recent shoot, she can be seen gazing at the camera while running one hand through her distinctly darker and curlier mane.

When the image was shared with her 4.9 million fans on Instagram, many praised her fresh hairstyle. "Here for the hair," one wrote, while another added "this is your best look". However, others weren’t so keen. "Granny Pam," one shared, and another wrote "you need a new hair stylist". Many likened the result to character Helen Roper in the sitcom Three’s Company.

Pamela showed off her new look on the latest cover of People magazine View post on Instagram

© Getty Images for Shopify The actress has gone slightly darker than the strawberry blonde look she was sporting in October

Pamela told British Vogue in May why she had originally begun chopping away at her formerly blonde hair. She told the magazine that she had bangs introduced for The Last Showgirl promotional tour alongside co-star Liam Neeson, before having a shoulder-length bob cut for a role in upcoming film Place To Be. The addition of curls, she said, added a "playful and romantic" element to her on-screen look.

However, it isn’t the first time that Pamela has ditched her trademark bleach and played around with red hair dye this year. According to British Vogue, she opted for a copper shade back in September - when she was pictured at Paris Fashion Week - in preparation to shoot opposite Steve Coogan in the film Love is Not The Answer, which is the directorial debut of Michael Cera.

In the accompanying interview for People, Pamela discussed her decision to go make-up-free in public, beginning with Paris Fashion Week back in 2023. "I remember thinking, ‘nobody’s even going to notice’ - and people noticed," she recalled. It was all part of, she says, of "peeling back the layers" and wanting young women to “feel confident in who they are”.

The latest in Pamela’s hair journey comes after she spent decades in the spotlight with long blonde locks - from being catapulted to fame for her role in Baywatch and on the cover of Playboy. She is mother to two sons, Brandon and Dylan, with her ex-husband Tommy Lee - and their relationship was the focus of the 2023 Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story.