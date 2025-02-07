Jada Pinkett Smith showcases stark new look in radiant latest photo

Jada Pinkett Smith embraces change with the best of them, whether it's with her personal life or her appearance, and she's debuting a brand new subtle but noticeable one.

The actress, 53, took to her Instagram page to stun fans with a radiant selfie, showcasing her natural beauty with a snap that spotlighted her hair.

"Ice," she simply captioned the photo of her hair, which was already a strong platinum blonde, and her eyebrows that had been newly bleached to match.

Her fans were instantly fans of the ethereal new look, inundating her comments section with flame and heart emojis plus compliments like: "Still THAT GIRL!" and: "HELLS TO THE YES!!!" as well as: "The only woman who can pull off a platinum buzz."

Jada has embraced a shaved, buzz cut look for years, ever since she revealed her struggle with alopecia in 2018 during an episode of her talk show Red Table Talk with mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith.

"I've been getting lots of questions about why I've been wearing this turban," she said at the time. "Well, I've been having issues with hair loss. And I'll tell you it was terrifying when it first started."

"I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair, just in my hands, and I was like 'oh my God am I going bald?' It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear."

In 2021, she made the big move to shave her head, saying it was inspired by Willow, who has rocked the look herself. "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT… my 50s are 'bout to be Divinely lit with this shed," she captioned a video on social media with the new cut.

Her struggle with the condition went viral after her husband Will Smith's controversial moment at the 2022 Academy Awards, when he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage in front of millions over a joke he made concerning his wife's condition. Will went on to win an Oscar for Best Actor later that night.

During a conversation with The Guardian, Jada spoke about finding healing in the pain of seeing her appearance change over the years and, once again, about learning to "let go."

"I learned a lot about detachment," she told the publication. "And I learned a deeper beauty within myself, being able to let my hair go."

She calls her alopecia diagnosis a "great teacher," adding: "It's been a hard one, a scary one – because specifically as Black women, we identify so much of ourselves with our hair. And it was scary. I had to really dig deep and see the beauty of myself beyond my aesthetics."

Jada continued after: "When you think about how people get a little older, and say what they need to say without a filter – they've earned that. When you get to my age, you get so settled in your skin, so comfortable in the knowingness of you, that you don't get concerned about what other people have to say."