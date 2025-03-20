Is red light therapy safe and is it the best anti-ageing device?

We all know that beauty trends come and go. As a beauty editor, even I sometimes find it quite a task to keep up with the latest buzz ingredients and techniques, from facial massages to retinol. But one big beauty momentum that just won't go away is the mighty red light therapy, and I've had so many questions on it in my 'Ask Laura' inbox.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham uses LED face masks regularly

Everyone is talking about it. Red Light Therapy used to be something that only celebrities mentioned, from Victoria Beckham to Kim Kardashian, but now, many beauty brands are producing a variety of devices that include the illusive red light and the wider massers seem to have embraced it into their beauty routine.

Typically personified by horror film-style face masks, you can purchase a device for pretty much any part of your body, from head to toe. If you're feeling confused, read our advice on where to start.

What is Red Light therapy?

Red light therapy is when one exposes their skin to levels of infrared light through a treatment or at-home device.

Many people are embracing red light therapy

Red light may look formidable, but it doesn’t generate heat like a sunbed, for instance, which uses UV light. It's loved by many due to the fact it is very good for the skin, reducing age spots, boosting cell collagen, and increasing blood flow. If you expose your skin to RLT regularly, it can help to improve your complexion and reduce signs of ageing. It's something that you can add to your existing skincare routine, which will ultimately elevate your skin's texture in the long run.

Is red light therapy safe?

It is important to always read the instructions when purchasing a red light device, and it's imperative that you don't use it for any longer than specified, as this can cause various degrees of damage to the skin. Ten minutes every other day tends to be the common amount that you should invest in. When using a face mask, you must be careful with your eyes and use the goggles that come with it - proper eye protection is a must.

© @ritaora Rita Ora has revealed she loved LED Red Light Therapy

Red Light therapy treatments

Red light devices can be pretty expensive, so before you invest, it can be a good idea to head to a specialised clinic to discover if it's for you with a treatment.

Kate Kerr, award-winning Aesthetic Facialist and Director of Kate Kerr London Clinic explains the procedure to HELLO!. "In my clinic, we specialise in treating acne and rosacea and find LED therapy to be an excellent adjunctive treatment alongside, other modalities and clinical-grade skincare.

"It supports the skin’s health by enhancing ATP production, the energy source for cells, which improves all essential cellular processes, giving the skin a big boost. While LED rarely achieves full results on its own, it’s a fantastic tool to complement a tailored skincare regime and clinical treatments for optimal outcomes."

Best LED face masks

There are a plethora of face masks out there, and as I mentioned earlier, they pretty much look like they ought to be in The Silence of the Lambs. But don't be deterred! They are actually very comfortable and since using LED masks, I personally find the whole experience very relaxing. It forces you to switch off for a few minutes, which is why they have a balancing effect on cortisol, setting off happy hormones which are, of course, triggered by the light itself.

Current Body's LED Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 2

CurrentBody is one of the leading brands in the LED world, and the wraparound style of the 'LED Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 2' is an upgraded version of their initial offering. I like how it delicately fits the head with the adjustable straps; it's so comfortable and sits under the chin. It seems more powerful than others I've tried and it has three wavelengths to select. I noticed a difference straight away.

LUSTRE's 'ClearSkin RENEW PRO FACEWEAR'

If you want more of a mask-type design that fits the head without the restriction of the straps, the 'LUSTRE® RENEW Pro Facewear' moulds to fit the contours of the face. It targets blemishes while firming, toning, and brightening your complexion too. I like how it is hands-free, so you can do various chores without carrying it around.

Red light therapy for hair growth

Interestingly, red light therapy isn't just for anti-ageing, but it can activate your hair follicles, too.

The NOOANCE 'Hair Beauty and Growth Helmet'

Working in the same daily fashion as the LED mask, it is thought to stimulate hair growth and is great for treating specific areas of hair loss, if your hair is thinning. This design by NOOANCE works a treat on hair that needs some TLC.

LED therapy can be used to activate hair growth

Carole Amar, founder of NOOANCE explains: "By combining laser and LED technologies, our device delivers a dual-action - it lasers directly to stimulate hair follicles to encourage growth, while LEDs enhance cellular energy and improve overall scalp health. This synergy creates the optimal conditions for stronger, healthier hair."

LED therapy for hands

We all know that hands are the windows to the soul and their texture often shows the first signs of ageing.

The Margaret Dabbs 'LED Hand Mitts'

LED for the hands is an ingenious idea and works in a similar way as a face mask does. Margaret Dabbs has just launched the 'AstraeaNatura™ LED Hand Mitts.' These professional-grade portable mitts use a powerful combination of Red, Near-Infrared, and Green LED light which targets specific concerns. Like the mask, it encourages collagen production and enhances skin elasticity, making hands appear firmer and more youthful. They also help to reduce pigmentation, evening out skin tone and fading sunspots.

Slipping these on of an evening when you're watching Netflix feels like the ultimate in self-care.

In conclusion

Having an at-home red LED device is a big expense and I can see why people may be sceptical. But, there's no denying that the self-care practice does harness results and I think incorporating it alongside a great skincare regime is the natural way to look younger, without turning to aesthetics.