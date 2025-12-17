Julia Roberts looks years younger than 58 in makeup-free selfie

Julia Roberts appears to be defying the laws of aging as she looks far younger than her years in a new photo.

The 58-year-old shared a stunning selfie on Instagram to promote her friend's new book, and her makeup-free face highlighted her seemingly ageless appearance.

Julia's visage looked smooth and practically wrinkle-free, while her complexion was radiant as she posed in a gray button-down sweater, hugging her friend and photographer Alexi Lubomirski's new book, Natura Sacra, to her chest.

"My friend @alexilubomirski has made this beautiful new book Natura Sacra. ALL the proceeds go to the charity- Hope and Play.org," the Erin Brockovich star captioned the photo.

Julia's latest post comes after she celebrated a major milestone in her family as her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder, turned 21 on November 28.

The actress took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to her children on their big day.

Alongside a throwback photograph of her children as babies, sitting in their highchairs and smiling at the camera, Julia shared an emotional message.

"These game changers, life alterers, expanders once were 1 and now are 21! That was fast. Happy Birthday my dears," she wrote.

The actress has been married to her husband, Daniel "Danny" Moder, since 2002, and alongside Phinnaeus and Hazel, they are also parents to younger son Henry, 18, who moved out of the family home to attend college earlier in the fall.

In October, Julia discussed how she and Danny are coping now that they are empty nesters.

"It's all fun, honestly," she said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "It's also delicious. My kids – I know everyone thinks their kids are great, well...I think my kids are great.

"I love hanging out with them and spending time with them. Fortunately, we have had lots of visits along the way of this empty nest."

Julia added that her kids also enjoy her company and visit home as often as possible. She previously opened up about her twins moving out of home in 2023, sharing that Henry was adjusting to being the only child at home. "I think it's a good 50/50 split. He's loving it. And I think he misses his people," she said.

The After the Hunt star painted a picture of how the family stays in touch despite living apart, explaining that they FaceTime each other often.

"So Henry and Danny are home, and then I'm in another time zone, and then Phinn is somewhere and Hazel is somewhere, and we were all on a FaceTime the other day – together, all of us," she told Today.

"And it was so fun. I might have had a towel on my wet head. We were all so happy to be together that way that we still are so deeply in love." Julia is typically extremely private about her kids and has not yet revealed where they have chosen to attend college.