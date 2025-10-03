Julia Roberts reveals emotional goodbye as youngest son moves out: 'Sobbing'

Julia Roberts is officially an empty nester! The Oscar-winning actress revealed that her youngest son, Henry, has moved out of home during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, where she admitted that she was still getting used to the change. Julia shares Henry, 18, and her 20-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, with Danny Moder, whom she wed in 2002. Stephen spoke to the mom of three about how she is coping with being an empty nester, explaining that when his children moved out, his wife was distraught.

"At any point has your husband had to find you in your daughter's bedroom, turning slow circles, crying to yourself?" the host asked. "I had to guide [my wife] Evie gently out of the bedroom, closed the door, and taped it shut." She then quipped, "I don't know if sobbing now is the best jumping off point to our interview."

"It's all fun, honestly," she clarified. "It's also delicious. My kids – I know everyone thinks their kids are great, well...I think my kids are great. I love hanging out with them and spending time with them. Fortunately, we have had lots of visits along the way of this empty nest."

Julia added that her kids also enjoy her company and visit home as often as possible. The 57-year-old previously opened up about her twins moving out of home on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2023, sharing that Henry was adjusting to being the only child at home. "I think it's a good 50/50 split. He's loving it. And I think he misses his people," she said.

The After the Hunt star painted a picture of how the family stays in touch despite living apart, explaining that they FaceTime each other often. "So Henry and Danny are home, and then I'm in another time zone, and then Phinn is somewhere and Hazel is somewhere, and we were all on a FaceTime the other day – together, all of us," she told Today.

"And it was so fun. I might have had a towel on my wet head. We were all so happy to be together that way that we still are so deeply in love." Julia is typically extremely private about her kids and has not yet revealed where they have chosen to attend college.

She opened up about how difficult it was to be apart from her family while filming Ticket to Paradise in Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside her co-star, George Clooney. "The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair. We were in a bubble, and it's the longest I've ever been away from my family," she told The New York Times. "I don't think I've spent that much time by myself since I was 25."

Prior to filming the rom-com, she took a four-year hiatus from acting to focus on her children. "I try to be super present and not plan, and I don't have any upcoming acting jobs," she said at the time. "Getting back to a routine feels really good. And I love being at home, I love being a mom."