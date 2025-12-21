Princess Kate's royal spin on the 'Cloud Dancer' manicure taking over 2026

It's always pretty exciting when Pantone's 'Colour of the Year' is announced. The annual declaration is an important one, as the shade selected often influences lifestyle trends for the coming year.

The colour that we will all be seeing in 2026 is 'Cloud Dancer' - a soothing, off-white tone. Described on Instagram by the brand as being a "lofty white neutral," the fresh shade will "act as a whisper of calm and peace in a noisy world," as it "symbolises a calming influence in a society rediscovering the value of quiet reflection."

Who is Pantone?

Pantone is widely regarded as the global expert in all things colour. The US-based brand has a colour match system that is a 'universal language' for colour consistency. Each year, the brand does an extensive, deep dive into what everyone is obsessed with, from fashion to art and technology, then selects a shade that it feels reflects that.

The chosen colour is always embraced by the fashion and beauty industries. With that in mind, the shade is a hugely popular nail tone as it catches the light beautifully and acts as a canvas for nails, highlighting them but not being overpowering. For the beauty fans, 'Cloud Dancer' is a graduation of the famously subtle, 'Clean Girl' aesthetic. It moves us away from the 'Glazed Donut' shimmers of 2024. In short, it's an elevated neutral.

Why was 'Cloud Dancer' selected?

"At this time of transformation, when we are reimagining our future and our place in the world, PANTONE 11-4201 'Cloud Dancer' is a discrete white hue offering a promise of clarity," says Leatrice Eiseman, colour expert and Executive Director of the Pantone Colour Institute. "The cacophony that surrounds us has become overwhelming, making it harder to hear the voices of our inner selves. A conscious statement of simplification, 'Cloud Dancer' enhances our focus, providing release from the distraction of external influences."

The Princess of Wales' nails

Although Princess Kate famously sports polish-free nails, she has been known to explore neutral tones. Back in 2023, she did just that, when she wore a distinct white shade that had 'Cloud Dancer' connotations written all over it.

Kate wore a chic Zara jacket in 2023 on a visit to Sittingbourne

The royal stepped out at a sensory play centre in Sittingbourne, Kent, wearing a beautifully styled, smart red blazer with gold buttons courtesy of high street store Zara. The brunette beauty paired the statement jacket with cropped, fitted trousers and a neutral T-shirt underneath. Her nails were expertly manicured too - short, neat, and milky white.

Kate's nails were painted with a fresh, white shade

How Kate has embraced 'Cloud Dancer' nails - by a professional manicurist

"Pantone's Colour of the Year, 'Cloud Dancer', is such a beautiful choice for nails because it sits somewhere between white and nude, so it always looks clean, fresh and expensive without being harsh," session and celebrity manicurist Sophia Stylianou tells HELLO!. "It works on every skin tone and gives a really polished finish, which is why it feels so timeless," she explained

Celebrity manicurist Sophia Stylianou says the 'Cloud Dancer' colour "sits somewhere between white and nude."

Sophia, who has worked her magic on Cheryl's nails in the past, added: "For someone like the Princess of Wales, it makes complete sense to opt for this shade as her go-to nail colour of choice. The soft, neutral tone fits perfectly with her elegant, chic and effortless style. Also, it photographs beautifully, works with everything she wears and always looks stylish."

How to do a 'Cloud Dancer' manicure at home

If you are hesitant about wearing white (it is very hard to keep clean, after all), nodding to the trend with your nails is a great way to embrace it. As a beauty editor who has been writing about products and trends for over eight years, I would advise choosing a matte white with zero shimmer, which will always look classic and unfussy. This will create the ideal canvas that will show off the minimalist trend to the full.