Princess Kate's new 'Barbie' makeover is quiet nod to her health

The Princess of Wales has been looking particularly glowing lately, hasn't she? Yes, she never fails to look stunning, but as a beauty editor with a keen eye for skincare and makeup, I can't help but notice how luminescent the wife of Prince William seems lately.

Of course, her skin is always flawless, but her makeup has had a bit of a revamp, too.

The 43-year-old is known for her English Rose complexion, which she enhances with a wash of brown eyeshadow, and neutral lips, but at her last three public engagements - the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on 19 November, her appearance at the Future Workforce Summit the day before on 18 November and the Armistice Day Service of Remembrance on 11 November, Kate has sported a punchy rose-toned lipstick - almost 'Barbie' pink, in fact.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate's been opting for pink lipstick lately

What effects does wearing pink lipstick have on your complexion?

"Pink is associated with good health," Jo Martin, International makeup artist for Paul & Joe, tells HELLO!. "Rosy cheeks or a healthy flush appear when you add a pink lipstick. You instantly can look less tired and overall, much healthier." Flushed cheeks often show a sign of good circulation, and often appear when one takes part in physical fitness, which we know active Kateis a fan of.

© Getty Flushed cheeks and lips are often associated with great health

The talented professional adds, "Pink is generally associated with youth, so wearing a pop of vibrant pink on your lips can make you look and feel younger."

Kate's most recent pink pout moments

© Getty Images Kate's lips were defined in a stunning pinky red lip colour

At the Royal Variety Performance 2025, Kate stole the show in her mermaid-esque dress in velvet green by Talbot Runhof. The figure-hugging style was ultra glam and so festive. And, so was her makeup! The stunning royal lined her eyes with dark kohl eyeliner, brown eyeshadow, and her lips were bold, featuring a dark pink with a glittering gloss. She wore her famous mane in a long and flowing style that was lightly curled, too.

© WireImage The Princess sported subtle pink lips at the Future Workforce Summit

Kate was spotted on 18 November as she made an appearance at The Future Workforce Summit, hosted by The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, at Salesforce Tower in London. The royal showed us all how to dress for a work meeting in style, rocking a timeless dove grey suit by Roland Mouret with a ruffle blouse by Knatchbull. Her makeup looked so fresh - she sported chestnut eyeshadow and a soft pink lipstick, which defined her lipline and perked up her skin no end. Gorgeous!

© WireImage Kate looked so healthy with pink lips once again at the the Armistice Day Service

On 11 November, the Princess joined the nation in commemorating Armistice Day by attending the Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum. Mastering the sombre dress code perfectly, her dignified black coat dress by Catherine Walker featured military-style buttons running down the bodice with fringed detailing, as well as boxy shoulders and a Peter Pan collar. Once again, her face looked the picture of warmth and health, and her pink lipstick gave her whole demeanour a rosy finish.

What lip colour does Kate actually wear?

It is worth noting that the royal ladies do not comment publicly on the makeup and beauty products they actually use, but we know that Kate is a big fan of the Clarins 'Natural Lip Perfector' in 'Rose Shimmer' because she was spotted holding it at Wimbledon in 2019.

Princess Kate was spotted pulling a tube of the Clarins lip gloss out of her bag during Wimbledon

The wonderful thing about this product is the shea butter infusion, which is super hydrating. It also has a subtle shimmer finish, which gives the Princess a delicate 'pop' to her lips.