Princess Kate's 'church makeup' is her most respectful beauty look to date

Kate's makeup is a 'blueprint' when in a formal setting, says makeup artist Philippa Lee

"Kate's makeup look here is soft, defined and timeless," award-winning makeup artist Philippa Lee tells HELLO!. "This look is perfect for a wedding morning or any formal ceremony; her signature makeup style is the perfect blueprint, natural yet polished, understated but still beautifully prominent. The key is harmony: glowing skin, softly defined eyes, and a rosy lip that looks like you, but elevated," the beauty professional explains.

Philippa, who has worked with movie star Emma Watson, added: "This look is all about balance, soft but defined, glowing but polished. A timeless, elegant makeup that enhances rather than masks."