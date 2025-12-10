Princess Kate's 'church makeup' is her most respectful beauty look to date

The Princess of Wales' makeup look at the Christmas carol concert
Kate's makeup looked glowing at Westminster Abbey
As a beauty editor who has been writing about makeup for over eight years, my eyes automatically fixated on Kate's makeup and I think she looked positively luminous. Even though the brunette royal is known for her subtle makeup tones, I like how she pulled out all the stops and defined her features a little more - darker eyeshadow, a smattering of liner, defined brows and, of course, slightly ruby red lips. Her look was glamorous yet still church-appropriate.
How to achieve Kate's church-friendly makeup look
Kate at the church service alongside her family
In religious settings, some feel that natural makeup shows respect for the place of worship and isn't distracting. However, many people put in extra effort with their appearance, and finding the perfect balance is key.
Kate's makeup is a 'blueprint' when in a formal setting, says makeup artist Philippa Lee
"Kate's makeup look here is soft, defined and timeless," award-winning makeup artist Philippa Lee tells HELLO!. "This look is perfect for a wedding morning or any formal ceremony; her signature makeup style is the perfect blueprint, natural yet polished, understated but still beautifully prominent. The key is harmony: glowing skin, softly defined eyes, and a rosy lip that looks like you, but elevated," the beauty professional explains.
Philippa, who has worked with movie star Emma Watson, added: "This look is all about balance, soft but defined, glowing but polished. A timeless, elegant makeup that enhances rather than masks."
Makeup artist Philippa Lee's tips
Kate's base was flawless
Base: radiant, lightweight and long-lasting
"Start with beautifully radiant skin that looks fresh in daylight and photographs seamlessly," quips Phillipa. "A lightweight, glow-enhancing foundation such as YSL 'All Hours Glow' gives long-lasting coverage without looking heavy or cakey. This type of base enhances your natural features while keeping the complexion bright, hydrated, and natural."
The princess bronzed up her cheeks
Bronzer: dewy and healthy with natural warmth
"To recreate those soft, warm contours Kate is known for, blend a cream bronzer into the temples, cheekbones, and jawline. Cream bronzers keep the skin looking dewy, youthful, and naturally sun-kissed, adding shape and warmth without harsh lines," she advises.
The royal's cheeks looked youthful and rosy
Cheeks: a soft, dewy flush
"Think royal cheeks: fresh, youthful, and never harsh. Use a dewy cream blush like Charlotte Tilbury’s 'Unreal Glow Healthy Blush Stick', blended high on the apples of the cheeks. Choose a soft pop of pink to mimic a natural flush, giving the skin lift, colour, and luminosity."
Kate embraced smoky eye-makeup
Eyes: subtle definition, soft and smoky
"For eyes that are defined yet elegant, opt for a gentle matte smoky look. The Makeup by Mario 'Master Mattes' palette is perfect for this. Use soft and complementary tones to contour the eye, subtly deepening the lash line and outer corner. Your eyes will look enhanced, lifted, and softly sculpted, never heavy, never harsh," Phillipa explains.