Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's 'church makeup' is her most respectful beauty look to date
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's 'church makeup' is her most respectful beauty look to date

Princess Kate's 'church makeup' is her most respectful beauty look to date

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked stunning as she hosted the Together at Christmas concert 2025

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2025 in London, England. Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales and supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the values of love, compassion, and the connections we share. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
4 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales brought a touch of festive glamour on Friday, 5 December, as she arrived to host her annual Christmas carol concert alongside her biggest cheerleaders, her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The 43-year-old nailed festive fashion in her forest green Cathrine Walker coat, and she gave it a glamorous edge by adding a faux fur stole by Troy London. Underneath the dress coat was a crystalised, tartan skirt by Miu Miu, and diamond, shoulder-grazing drop earrings completed her Yuletide outfit.

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton smiling together© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala
Princess of Wales, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, smiling together at the Christmas carol concert

The Princess of Wales' makeup look at the Christmas carol concert

Media Image© Getty Images

Kate's makeup looked glowing at Westminster Abbey

As a beauty editor who has been writing about makeup for over eight years, my eyes automatically fixated on Kate's makeup and I think she looked positively luminous. Even though the brunette royal is known for her subtle makeup tones, I like how she pulled out all the stops and defined her features a little more - darker eyeshadow, a smattering of liner, defined brows and, of course, slightly ruby red lips. Her look was glamorous yet still church-appropriate.

How to achieve Kate's church-friendly makeup look

Media Image© Getty Images

Kate at the church service alongside her family

In religious settings, some feel that natural makeup shows respect for the place of worship and isn't distracting. However, many people put in extra effort with their appearance, and finding the perfect balance is key.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: A look back over the past century of royal beauty
Media Image© Getty Images

Kate's makeup is a 'blueprint' when in a formal setting, says makeup artist Philippa Lee

"Kate's makeup look here is soft, defined and timeless," award-winning makeup artist Philippa Lee tells HELLO!. "This look is perfect for a wedding morning or any formal ceremony; her signature makeup style is the perfect blueprint, natural yet polished, understated but still beautifully prominent. The key is harmony: glowing skin, softly defined eyes, and a rosy lip that looks like you, but elevated," the beauty professional explains.

Philippa, who has worked with movie star Emma Watson, added: "This look is all about balance, soft but defined, glowing but polished. A timeless, elegant makeup that enhances rather than masks."

Makeup artist Philippa Lee's tips

Kate and Eugene chatted about the Hollywood actor's interview with Prince William© Getty Images

Kate's base was flawless

Base: radiant, lightweight and long-lasting

"Start with beautifully radiant skin that looks fresh in daylight and photographs seamlessly," quips Phillipa. "A lightweight, glow-enhancing foundation such as YSL 'All Hours Glow' gives long-lasting coverage without looking heavy or cakey. This type of base enhances your natural features while keeping the complexion bright, hydrated, and natural."

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2025 in London, England. © Getty Images

The princess bronzed up her cheeks

Bronzer: dewy and healthy with natural warmth

"To recreate those soft, warm contours Kate is known for, blend a cream bronzer into the temples, cheekbones, and jawline. Cream bronzers keep the skin looking dewy, youthful, and naturally sun-kissed, adding shape and warmth without harsh lines," she advises.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England. © Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal's cheeks looked youthful and rosy

Cheeks: a soft, dewy flush

"Think royal cheeks: fresh, youthful, and never harsh. Use a dewy cream blush like Charlotte Tilbury’s 'Unreal Glow Healthy Blush Stick', blended high on the apples of the cheeks. Choose a soft pop of pink to mimic a natural flush, giving the skin lift, colour, and luminosity."

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England.© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate embraced smoky eye-makeup

Eyes: subtle definition, soft and smoky

"For eyes that are defined yet elegant, opt for a gentle matte smoky look. The Makeup by Mario 'Master Mattes' palette is perfect for this. Use soft and complementary tones to contour the eye, subtly deepening the lash line and outer corner. Your eyes will look enhanced, lifted, and softly sculpted, never heavy, never harsh," Phillipa explains.

Other Topics
More Beauty
See more
Read More