Princess Diana's 'Old Money manicure' is the nail trend I need for 2026

There is just something thoroughly exciting and hopeful about starting a new year, particularly if you're a fashion and beauty editor like myself. This is because I am privy to the arrival of a whole batch of new fashion and beauty trends, and I enjoy observing the plethora of seasonal shifts when it comes to style.

In the wonderful world of beauty, nail trends change like the wind. One minute, everyone is clambering over Hailey Bieber's 'glazed doughnut' talons, and the next minute, 'naked nails' with no polish at all is what everyone is longing for.

The French Manicure

One definite nail trend that is forever etched in beauty is the glorious 'French manicure'. There is nothing cleaner or more classic than this look, and it's been trending since 1975, when manicurist Jeff Pink dreamed up the finish, which included a neutral base and white tips. He created this look on Hollywood actresses so their nails would complement their wardrobe changes with ease. He officially coined the term at Paris Fashion Week a year later, which contributed to its iconic namesake.

© Getty The French manicure has remained popular

Princess Diana was regularly spotted with this manicure. Forever the rebellious royal with her beauty choices, from blue eyeliner to frosted pink lipstick, Diana shunned the traditional royal rule of embracing bare, polish-free nails for this smart look, which embodies quiet luxury, as it focuses on the timeless, understated look that's perfectly groomed, as opposed to wacky nail art or zany colours.

© UK Press via Getty Images Princess Diana sporting the trend, complete with a pearlescent base, in 1996

In September of 1996, Diana visited the White House for a breakfast event hosted by the former First Lady, Hillary Clinton. Alongside her iconic navy blue suit and Cartier watch were her incredible nails that showcased chic 'French' tips and an ultra-feminine pearlescent top coat.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 100 years of royal beauty

The 2026 French manicure

"Diana's French manicure features nails that appear clean, polished, and natural. It enhances the hands, which gives that effortless, chic, and luxurious feel," manicurist Sophia Stylianou tells HELLO!. "It's timeless, beautifully groomed, and incredibly versatile. It complements absolutely everything and never dates, hence why it's big news in 2026," the talented professional explains.

How to perfect Diana's manicure at home

"Start by filing and shaping the nails, keeping the shape soft and classic," Sophia advises. "A gentle oval or soft square works best for a timeless French. Gently push back the cuticles and tidy any loose skin, taking care not to overwork the area. Clean each nail with nail polish remover to remove any residue or oils so the polish applies smoothly and lasts longer.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Diana's signature manicure was the classic French tip

"Apply one thin layer of base coat, for example, Sally Hansen's 'Double Duty Base & Top Coat' and allow it to dry. Follow with your first thin layer of a sheer nude or soft pink base shade. I love to use something very natural and milky, such as Chanel's 'Ballerina' shade. Allow it to dry fully before applying a second thin layer.

Sophia recommends using Chanel's 'Ballerina' for your base coat when creating a French manicure

"Once dry, use a soft white polish to apply the French tip, following the natural curve of your nail. Mii Cosmetics 'French White' is a great option. The thickness of the white is a personal choice. A finer tip feels more classic and understated, while a slightly thicker line gives a more modern look. If it helps, a fine nail art or striping brush will give more control and precision."

Sophia, whose roster of celebrity clients includes Lily James and Phoebe Dynevor, adds: "If you prefer a more subtle white finish, apply another thin layer of your sheer base shade over the nail once the tip has fully dried. This gently softens the white and creates a more natural, diffused effect. Once the nails are touch-dry, finish by sealing everything with a generous, fast-drying, glossy top coat like 'Seche Vite'."