Meghan Markle's sweet nod to Princess Diana in stunning new portrait revealed A new official photograph the Sussexes was released on Friday

Meghan Markle has once again paid a touching tribute to Princess Diana by wearing her gold Cartier Tank Française watch in a stunning new portrait, which was released on Friday.

Along with husband Prince Harry, the pair were pictured together for their first professional photoshoot after stepping back from royal duties in March.

READ: Meghan Markle's surprising admission after stepping back from royal duties

The stunning black and white shot, which was taken by photographer Matt Sayles, was released ahead of their special appearance on TIME100 Talks on the State of Our Shared Digital Experience, which will take place on Tuesday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk lockdown and son Archie

Dressed in a chic Alexander McQueen suit, Meghan looked incredibly flawless. However, it was her statement watch that caught the attention of royal watchers as it appears to be an heirloom that belonged to her husband's late mother.

READ: The poignant story behind Meghan Markle's new jewellery revealed

MORE: Princess Diana's most sentimental piece of jewellery revealed

The former actress is already the lucky owner of some other beautiful pieces from Princess Diana's collection. On her wedding day, she wore a gorgeous ring that once belonged to the late Princess of Wales - an emerald-cut aquamarine ring which Meghan wore to her evening wedding reception at Frogmore House. She also has a pair of butterfly earrings and a gold bracelet, which she wore on their Australian tour in 2018.

Meghan's Cartier watch was once owned by the Princess of Wales (photo credit - Matt Sayles)

Along with the watch, on Meghan's wrist was her Cartier 'Love' Bracelet that is worth £5,031 which has been a part of her collection for many years. It is thought to be a present from Harry, which he gifted before the couple were engaged.

Meanwhile, Meghan has previously shared her love for the Tank watch as she splurged on her own two-tone version back in 2015 when Suits was commissioned for a third season. "I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch," she previously told HELLO!.

Diana seen with the watch during a visit to London's Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple

"When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season - which, at the time, felt like such a milestone - I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.

"I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.