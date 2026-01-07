This vitamin is the secret to Sara Cox's midlife glow and fitness endurance at 51 – and it's only 77p a day

No public figure is flying the flag for positive ageing quite like Sara Cox. The BBC Radio 2 host opts for speedy skincare and facials over Botox and tweakments, presents her three-hour show standing up and ran 135 miles over five days in November for charity, raising more than £9.5m for Children in Need.

“I'm loving my 50s – I'm thrilled to be ageing,” she recently told HELLO! “Ageing is a positive thing." A self-confessed health enthusiast, Sara also leans into clean eating and minimal alcohol consumption to enhance her midlife glow – as well as supplements. And one vitamin she swears by is Women's ProMulti by Dr.Vegan.

She said: “For years, I thought all supplements were exactly the same. Turns out there's a lot of difference. What matters to me is that I know exactly what I'm putting in my body and that I'm using a product I can trust, and I trust Dr.Vegan.

“Thank heavens for Women’s ProMulti. It's got everything I need for my energy, hormones, immunity, skin and, very important in my job, focus. There is literally no better women's multivitamin out there.”

Dr.Vegan Women’s ProMulti supplements, at a glance

An advanced multivitamin formulated specifically for women’s gut health and hormones as they age

Supported by over five peer reviewed trials and voted BBC Good Food Guide's 'Best Multivitamin for Women' last year

The only multivitamin and probiotic available that is powered by 28 active ingredients, including five billion live cultures

Touted to offer a reduction in tiredness and fatigue within two weeks, and improved mental performance within six weeks

Should help you fall asleep quicker, with the glow-boosting benefits of healthier-looking hair, improved skin and stronger nails

Sara – who is mum to Lola Anne, 21, Isaac, 17, and Renee, 15 – is the newest ambassador of Dr.Vegan. Despite not following a vegan lifestyle, she has extolled the Women's ProMulti supplements for being clean and glow-boosting; no animal ingredients, fillers or additives necessary.

The supplements also have the power to boost physical performance – something Sara knows all too well after completing her Great Northern Marathon Challenge in November. She covered 135 miles (the distance of five marathons) on foot across four counties – Northumberland, Durham, North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire – across five days, and raised £9.5 million for Children In Need in the process.

It contains strong doses of B vitamins, which are essential for converting the food you eat into energy for exercise and everyday life. Plus, the inclusion of chromium helps regulate blood sugar and macronutrient metabolism, ensuring a steady supply of energy during exercise.

Meanwhile, Ginkgo Biloba works overtime for your brain health. It is a powerful antioxidant acclaimed for promoting blood flow to the brain by enabling the blood vessels to open, and blood to become less sticky

You can buy Women's ProMulti online, and even save up to 20% when subscribing to a three month supply, making it only 77p per day to take.

What do the reviews say about Dr.Vegan Women’s ProMulti supplements

It’s not just radio DJ Sara raving about the supplements. One user, named Clara, reviewed: “I feel I have more energy, I'm sleeping better and my hair is shinier. I've had lots of compliments about my hair since starting, which I can only put down to this supplement.”

Another, named Joolz, said: "These have helped my transition through the menopause, more than any other actual menopause-designed supplements. My energy is steadier rather than dropping. My skin and nails have improved. No bloat. So far so good.”

Why are supplements so important for women in midlife?

Midlife marks a major biological shift for women, whereby dropping oestrogen levels change how your body processes nutrients and maintains its strength. As such, supplements and vitamins with key ingredients can be instrumental to feeling and looking your best.

For example, bone density declines rapidly, making Vitamin D3 and Calcium essential partners in protecting your skeletal health. They can be paired with magnesium, which can steady your mood, improve sleep quality and soothe muscle cramps. Heart-healthy Omega-3s also become vital in midlife to reduce systemic inflammation and keep your joints moving smoothly without any pain.

To combat midlife brain fog, a lot of supplements include B-vitamins (like Dr.Vegan). These provide a spark for mental clarity, whilst keeping your daily energy levels consistent. So, in a nutshell, clever supplementation fills the nutritional gaps that your diet alone cannot reach in midlife.

