Exclusive: Sara Cox, 50, is 'thrilled to be ageing' as she discusses marriage secrets

Sara Cox's life sounds like a whirlwind. One moment, she might be hosting her teatime show on BBC Radio 2, the next, she could be settling into the second draft of her fourth novel, tacking up her horse, Nelly, to head out for a gallop across the Chiltern Hills, or gathering her three dogs for a walk. "They are a bit of a responsibility," she says.

And that's on top of being a mother to three children: Lola Anne, 21, Isaac, 17, and Renee, 15.

The person she credits with helping keep this busy life uncomplicated? Her husband of 12 years, Ben Cyzer. The couple married in 2013, and Sara speaks highly of the advertising executive, whom she first met nearly 20 years ago.

© Getty Images Sara on her husband, Ben: "He's nearly as funny as me."

"I'm married to a very brilliant man who's an excellent dad, and he also works from home in an office at the bottom of the garden," she tells HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "We're a good team, and we get on really well. He makes me laugh – he's nearly as funny as me."

MILESTONE MOMENT

Turning 50 last December hasn't slowed her down; if anything, she seems to be relishing every minute of life. "I'm loving my 50s – I'm thrilled to be ageing," she says with a smile. "Ageing is a positive thing."

© Getty Images Alan Carr went to Sara's birthday party

Refreshingly down to earth, the star celebrated her big birthday with her nearest and dearest. "I had 20 of my core crew – just bestest mates – for a dinner at my house," she recalls.

It was a world away from her 49th birthday celebrations the year before, or what Sara called her "not 50" party, where her dad teamed up with the presenter Alan Carr for a singalong with a Dolly Parton impersonator. "It was incredible," she says.

Sara had the best time at her birthday party

For Sara, getting older goes hand in hand with staying active, not least when it comes to her weekday drivetime slot on Radio 2. "I do my three-hour show standing up – I used to sit down," she reveals. "I feel as though my energy is different. It’s quite nice to jump around. If you ever hear me on the radio, I'm full of beans.

"Radio 2 is my absolute dream job," continues the DJ, who started out with the BBC at Radio 1 in 1999 and also worked in TV as host of The Girlie Show and The Big Breakfast on Channel 4.

That energy might also explain her success as a novelist. Sara, who hosts The Radio 2 Book Club, published her first novel in 2019 and has proved to be a prolific writer: her fourth book will be out next year. "It's a love story – I'm on the second draft at the moment," she says.

Being recognised for her writing is something she never takes for granted. "It's a real privilege when people say that they've got my book. It's just lovely," she adds.

PRIORITISING SELF-CARE

This stage of the star’s life is giving her the opportunity to prioritise herself. "It becomes a bit more about you again, because the kids have got a bit bigger," she says.

Sara is a keen horserider

"So you think: 'Right, I deserve a treat.' Later this year, I'm going off riding around Spain with a bunch of brilliant horsewomen." A devoted equestrian as a child, Sara bought her beloved mare, Nelly, in 2020.

Self-care is part and parcel of putting herself first. "I love to exercise," she says. "I barely drink and I'm pretty healthy with what I eat, but at the same time, I do look older, and that's fine."

And a good night in truly has replaced a big night out. "I had a girls' day the other day; it was gorgeous,” she says. "I got some pink champagne, which we had in the sunshine, and a cheeseboard from M&S." And forget a post-midnight finish. "It was quite nice to wave everybody off by 6pm."

