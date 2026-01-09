Julianne Hough itsy-bitsy bikini is like a walk on the wild side in new vacation photo

Julianne Hough isn't letting the winter weather get in the way of her flaunting her summer body. The 37-year-old Dancing with the Stars host showed off in an itsy-bitsy bikini while on vacation in Costa Rica.

The dancer proved she can take a walk on the wild side when she expertly balanced on a branch in the tropical country while wearing a tiny, leopard print string bikini and a sun hat. Julianne paired the triangle bikini with a beige bucket hat.

She not only showed off her balance, but she struck a dance pose in the string bikini. "Where to next?!" Julianne asked, as her travels are surely not over. Photographer Alicia Franco commented on the post: "I'm headed to Hawaii next month!!! Wanna join??"

While Julianne is ready to plan her next trip, her fans couldn't get over her fit physique. One fan wrote: "You look amazing." Another person commented: "You're such a babeee," adding a fire emoji.

© Instagram Julianne proved her impeccable balance

In the carousel, Julianne shared other photos from her travels to Costa Rica, including a few sweet moments with the children she traveled with. One with a little toddler resting on the dancer and another of Julianne holding a child while they looked out onto the ocean.

During the holiday season, Julianne has loved flaunting her toned figure. For Christmas, she showed off her body's side profile, as she posed in a black and white bikini in front of her Christmas tree in the living room, as her dog played by the pool in the backyard.

© Instagram Julianne flaunting her bikini body

The dancer is enjoying her time off after a busy fall. She hosted the 34th season of DWTS, which ended in late November when Robert Irwin took home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Julianne first appeared on the dancing competition show in 2007 as a dancer, winning her first season with partner Apollo Ono.

She judged seasons 19 through 21, finally becoming a co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro in 2023. In May 2025, Julianne opened up to Variety about her legacy on DWTS: "I'm here to hold space for the dancers, the celebrities, and even the audience — so they can relax and be their most authentic selves. It's about legacy and nurturing now, not proving anything."

© Instagram Julianne's teeny bikini sparked comments online

Throughout her career, fans have voiced their concern for Julianne, especially over her appearance. In October 2024, after some of her followers questioned her health, she commented on an Instagram video: "I don't usually address comments like this but I'm going to say a few things about this video."

Julianne continued: "I was full of inflammation in my 20's and had a marker for an auto immune that I addressed and committed to over a year and a half ago. I've never been healthier or happier from the inside out. Grief, loss."

© Instagram Julianne getting some snuggles on vacation

Fans can definitely see that happiness now, as Julianne enjoys her relaxations in Costa Rica.