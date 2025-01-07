Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser, 40, is 'obsessed' with a $10 serum - and it gets nothing but good reviews

The Golden Globes 2025 had so many talking points it's hard to know where to begin. From Demi Moore's much-deserved win to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's date night, it was an action-packed event. And for me, one of the highlights was the hilarious host Nikki Glaser, who turned the awards ceremony into hilarious meme-ready snippets.

And it's Emmy-nominated Nikki's skin that I was pouring over, as much as the chainmail gowns and Adrian Brody's adorable turn on the red carpet. Nikki is a girl after my own heart, loving budget and drugstore products as much as a splurge-worthy buy.

Nikki's skin is always glowing

The one product that caught my eye was the serum comedienne Nikki is "obsessed" with. And it's from a brand I myself am a big fan of, as I wrote in this review.

In an interview with NYMag, the 40-year-old listed some of her favorite things and that included The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane, a $10.40 serum that promises moisturize skin like you've never seen.

"I’m obsessed with this" she told the publication. "I have been on it for about seven years. My face just eats every moisturizer no matter how moisturizing it claims to be. This gives the moisture of an oil without the greasiness. I literally can’t live without it. I was gatekeeping for a while because I thought it might go away, but I’m pretty certain it won’t so I’m ready to tell people about it."

The brand describes the product as "a fast-absorbing oil-like serum for enhanced hydration" that supports the skin barrier. The vegan formula includes 100% plant-derived squalane derived from sugar cane, and is known in the beauty world as being an amazing hydrator found naturally in the skin.

It's ideal for all skin types, even those acne-prone, and can be layered under moisturizer or worn alone.

Reading the reviews, it's definitely worth a try if you suffer from dehydrated skin, or find your current products aren't quite up to the job. "This oil is amazing! My skin just soaks it up and it doesn't leave me feeling greasy at all" wrote one shopper. "No joke, my skin is thriving - the squalane is like a miracle product for my skin," raved another.

"This is maybe the BEST skincare product I've ever used. The difference it makes in my skin is insane, I'm early 40s with dry skin," wrote one The Ordinary fan. Although I've not tried the product, The Ordinary rarely disappoints and with such a low price, it's worth a shot if you're struggling with drier skin.

Nikki Glaser looked incredible as the host of the Golden Globes

Another of Nikki's go-to products is Vita Liberata Body Blur, $39 body makeup you can apply and wash off. "This is a perfect cream that you mix with some hand lotion or body lotion. It stays on a lot more than you might think it would, and it looks flawless: You can have Barbie-like legs," she said of the product.

She also loves the MyHalos 100% Blackout Sleep Mask, which is brilliantly priced at $13.99 and the one Nikki buys for all her friends. "I buy it for all of my friends that have trouble sleeping," she was quoted as saying. "I’ve tried every sleep mask. I have hundreds of them; I try new ones all the time. And this one I’ve been committed to for a year now."

Nikki's most recent special, Someday You'll Die, set streaming records on HBO and she was named as 2024's Comedian Of The Year by The New York Times.