Exclusive: Inside the $500,000 Golden Globes gift bag Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie and Emma Stone may take home

Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone and Taylor Swift are among the A-listers who may walk away with not just a Golden Globe award at this year's ceremony, but also a gift bag worth over $500,000 that features the most luxurious and awe-inspiring treats we've ever seen. There are more than 35 products and experiences available to winners and presenters at the annual awards show, including an exotic yacht charter worth $50,000, six bottles of Liber Pater the World's Most Expensive Wine at $193,500 per bottle, $1,500 Opie Way custom-made sneakers, a session with a celebrity tattoo artist, $500 bottles of tequila and so much more.

But a warning to those picking up thier gift bags, not all of the items are available to all 83 recipients.

Take a peek inside the $500,000 Golden Globes gift bag

Paul Croughton, Editor-in-Chief of Robb Report, which brands itself as the leading voice in global luxury tells HELLO! curating the 2024 bag was never about looking at a price tag, but "to explore, identify and curate the Best of the Best in all aspects of luxury".

The gift bag itself is a beautiful $600 brown suede bag by Métier – a luxury leather goods house dedicated to creating timeless pieces of the highest quality, handcrafted in Italy – and inside is a beautiful hardback book: "We want to give recipients the opportunity to dive into the book to browse all the amazing opportunities and products presented and select from the best of the best."

The decision to offer a book and gift the experiences on a first-come first-serve basis also allows the gift bag to be waste-free, a wise choice over gifting products that many may not even use, and it offers the team a unique ability to "see what these individuals value most within this collection based upon what they choose to receive".

As for why a brand or company may be willing to spend over $4million (for example, all 83 recipients have been offered the chance to spend time on the Celestia Phinisi Yacht at $50,000 a pop), Paul revealed that it's all about exposure: "All products and experiences featured in the book are generously donated by the brands featured. Each brand's presence in this book will bring the brand exposure to this exclusive A-list clientele and elite status as one of just a few luxury brands in Robb Report's curated book."

Below is the complete list of products and experiences offered as a part of the 2024 Golden Globes gift bag:

Travel and Experiences

Abbaye de la Bussiere: Two-Night Stay in Burgundy, France ($2,200, all 83 recipients)

Celestia Phinisi Yacht: Five-Day/Four-Night Luxury Yacht Charter in Indonesia ($50,000, all 83 recipients)

Flockhill Lodge: All-Inclusive Stay in New Zealand for Two People ($15,000, up to 3 recipients)

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita and Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort: Full Luxury Experience ($15,000, all 83 recipients)

Hotel Wailea, Relais & Châteaux: Two-Night All-Inclusive Stay ($5,500, all 83 recipients)

Les Bordes Estate: Stay with Golf Experience ($2,000, up to 15 recipients)

Liss Ard Estate: Two-Night Stay in Ireland ($2,200, all 83 recipients)

One Aldwych: Three-Night Stay in Signature Suite, Inclusive of Theater Tickets, VIP Experiences, and Private Tours ($16,000, up to 3 recipients)

Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman: Five-Day All-Inclusive Luxury Experience, Including Transportation and Yacht Experience ($20,000, all 83 recipients)

Robb Report Car of The Year: Two Drive Spots for a Total of Four Guests ($28,000, 1 recipient)

Seabird Ocean Resort: Three-Night Stay in SoCal with Private Surf Lessons and Custom Surfboard ($6,500, all 83 recipients)

The Britely, Pendry West Hollywood: One-Year Membership to a Private Social Club ($3,000, all 83 recipients)

The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston: Two-Night Stay with Luxury Wine Experience for Two ($5,000, up to 2 recipients)

XO Jet: Complimentary Membership with $10K in Flight Credits ($11,000, up to 10 recipients)

Food and Beverage

Caviar Russe: Essential Collection of Gold Ossetra ($545, all 83 recipients)

Distillerie de Monaco: Limited Edition Edon Roc Gin ($275, all 83 recipients)

Komos Tequila: Bottle of Komos XO ($2,000, 3 recipients)

Komos Tequila: Bottle of Komos Tequila ($499, all 83 recipients)

Liber Pater: The World's Most Expensive Wine ($193,500/ 6 bottles, 1 recipient)

Razza: Private Class with one of America's Greatest Pizzaiolos ($7,000, 1 recipient)

Robb Report Culinary Masters: Full Weekend Experience for Four Guests ($25,000, 1 recipient)

Apparel and Beauty

111SKIN: Black Diamond Retinol Oil ($250, all 83 recipients)

111SKIN: Rose Gold Radiance Face Mask ($35, all 83 recipients)

Atelier Eva: Tattoo Session with a Celebrity Tattoo Artist ($2,500, all 83 recipients)

Biologique Spa: Choice of Bespoke Facial or Body Treatment and Skin Analysis ($600, all 83 recipients)

Byroe: Tomato Filling Serum ($150, all 83 recipients)

Byroe: Truffle Eye Serum ($114, all 83 recipients)

Crasqi: Custom Swim Trunks ($200, all 83 recipients)

Coomi x Muzo: Colombian Emerald Earrings ($69,000, 1 recipient)

CurrentBody: LED Facemask ($380, all 83 recipients)

Joanna Czech: The Kit; Skincare Essentials ($1,250, up to 25 recipients)

Le Domaine: The Cream ($250, all 83 recipients)

La Prairie: Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm ($1,100, up to 40 recipients)

Opie Way: Bespoke, Custom-Made Sneakers ($1,500, up to 5 recipients)

Metier: Marrakech Brown Suede Bag ($600, all 83 recipients)

Perfumehead: Luxury Perfume ($450, all 83 recipients)

Rossano Ferretti: Hair Spa Treatment and Blowout ($1,500, all 83 recipients)

S.T. Dupont: Le Grand Dupont Lighter ($1,595, up to 10 recipients)

Zenith: Watch and Manufacture Experience ($14,000, up to 2 recipients)

