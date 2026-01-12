Pamela Anderson broke her 'no makeup' rule at the Golden Globes 2026

The Golden Globes 2026 has launched the new year in style, and it's been wonderful to witness the pure extravagance and elegance of the red carpet.

The stylish foray of outfits is always mesmerising, and one of the actresses that made her way onto our coveted 'best dressed list' was the ever gorgeous Pamela Anderson, who looked undoubtedly chic in her angelic yet tailored Ferragamo ensemble, which nailed the winter white trend.

© FilmMagic Pamela arrived on the red carpet with a new mane of blonde hair The 58-year-old also debuted a new, sensational mane of platinum blonde hair, having previously sported auburn curls for an upcoming movie role. As a beauty editor who has been writing about makeup and hair for over eight years, I was delighted to see her new, icy colourway. The cooler, brighter blonde tones showed a seasonal shift from warmer, creamy finishes that she enjoyed in the autumn.

Pamela's makeup look

© Penske Media via Getty Images Pamela's face was highlighted with subtle touches of makeup I couldn't help but notice that her face, although stunningly fresh and glowing, did featured some subtle splashes of makeup. Although she didn't sport a myriad of products, one can see that her visage was showing some definite product usage - flesh-coloured eyeshadow, a hint of mascara, a little, peachy-toned cream blush and a delicate dusting of lip gloss. It appeared that the Baywatch beauty skipped the foundation, though, which is a well-known anti-ageing skincare hack.



© FilmMagic Pamela went foundation-free on the red carpet "Less is always more, especially when you don’t want your base to crease or find its way into fine lines, no matter what primer you use," makeup artist to the stars, Philippa Louise, exclusively tells HELLO!. "As we age, the skin can also become a lot drier, so finding something to turn back those years is essential to make you look ten years younger." The talented professional, who has worked with Emma Watson, explains that women should opt for concealer over foundation as they get older, something Pamela evidently did on the red carpet. "Concealer is crucial as the eyes are the first thing we look at, and they can really show signs of ageing. Finding a very hydrating concealer is imperative," Philippa mused.

Pamela's makeup ban

© Getty Images Pamela was known for her vampy makeup in the 90s Pamela famously reduced her signature 90s makeup look, which consisted of vampy, smoky eye makeup and frosted pink lipstick, back in 2023, when she appeared at Paris Fashion Week. Since then, she has become a strong advocate for natural makeup, inspiring women all over the world to go bare-faced.



© Instagram Pamela recently said: "I don't do the 'no makeup makeup'. I do the 'no makeup'." In December 2025, she told PEOPLE: "I don't do the 'no makeup makeup'. I do the 'no makeup'." Speaking about embracing what she has been naturally blessed with, the actress added, "I think people are starting to look more alike these days. But that has a lot to do with AI, social media and filters. I just never want to get caught up in that trap. I would want to jump off the crazy train, and just ... Well, I don't know if I've jumped off the crazy train. I still have fun, but I don't want to look like anybody else. I want to look like me," she remarked.

Pamela's 'natural' Golden Globes manicure

© @kimkimnails Kim Truong created Pamela's natural manicure at the Golden Globes Pamela's nails were totally bare for the Golden Globes. Celebrity manicurist Kim Truong tended to her talons, which included the use of just one item, and it wasn't even a simple base coat. "The focus was on naturally healthy, beautifully cared-for hands and nails. I used the Joonbyrd 'Confetti Sky Hand Treatment'; it absorbed beautifully and gave the skin a soft, natural glow that works just as well on the red carpet as it does in everyday life."