Sophie Habboo proves that an £11 buy is all you need for an airbrushed glow

If there’s one word to describe Sophie Habboo’s complexion, it’s radiant. The 30-year-old has become somewhat of a beauty muse in the UK, steadily growing a loyal following on social media who are tuned into her product recommendations (one million on Instagram, to be precise). They’re not all expensive buys either, with her latest makeup obsession being an affordable glow-getter that's available to shop in Boots.

Enter: Max Factor’s new Glow Framer. “This is everything I love in a product,” the Made In Chelsea star shared. “I genuinely have used this all summer.” It has red carpet appeal too, with Sophie wearing it under her foundation for The Roses premiere back in August, which she attended with husband Jamie Laing.

The new Max Factor Glow Framer has received the Sophie Habboo seal of approval £10.99 at Boots

Available in six shades, Glow Framer is a bronzing and illuminating tint designed to both contour and highlight – talk about a multitasker. It can be used to both frame and enhance your natural facial features, by layering it under or over makeup to softly contour or wearing it alone as a glowy booster.

The formula is weightless and easy-to-blend, and is infused with soft shimmers and bronzing pigments that melt into skin for a seamless finish. Think of it as a one-stop-shop for achieving a multidimensional glow, or giving yourself a sunkissed look before the cold weather starts to creep in.

Max Factor Glow Framer, at a glance

Multitasking bronzing and illuminating tint designed for all manner of beauty outcomes, including contouring, highlighting, framing and illuminating

Easy to blend, weightless formula that can be used underneath makeup or on its own

Available in six stretchable shades of Sand, Honey, Hazel, Amber, Bronze and Rich

Described by Sophie Habboo as her “new makeup bag bestie”, and she wore it on the red carpet of the premier of The Roses in August

© Dave Benett/WireImage Sophie wore Glow Framer under her makeup when attending the premier of The Roses with husband Jamie Laing in August

What do the reviews say about Max Factor Glow Framer?

Since its release at the start of September, reviews for Max Factor’s latest product have been rolling in. Beauty buffs have praised how it makes their skin look “incredibly smooth” and “blends easily in without ever feeling heavy or sticky”.

And there’s more: “This glow tint is so versatile! I’ve been using it three different ways and it’s become a lovely addition to my makeup routine. On holiday, I wore it all over for a dewy, radiant base. For everyday, I’ve mixed a couple of drops with my usual foundation to add a subtle glow. I’ve also used it as a bronzer and contour by dabbing it along the areas I want to frame. It washes off easily with my regular cleanser and is gentle on my sensitive skin. A little goes a long way and I can see this lasting me ages!”

Sophie shared this picture of her Max Factor Glow Framer in the shade Bronze, alongside the brushes she uses to apply it

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.