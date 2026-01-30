How to think yourself beautiful - a neuroscientist's brain trick to boost your outer glow

Imagine if your brain were a radio and you had the power to tune in to a station that makes you feel and look (even more) beautiful to the world. Guess what? It sounds incredible, but there's actually a trending style of brain training that puts that concept within reach.

With the help of neuroscientist Ana Ibáñez, we explain everything you need to do to ensure that the frequency that makes you glow is playing at full volume starting today.

Renowned in her home country of Spain for her dedication to brain training for executives and high-performance athletes, Ibáñez begins by explaining that when you sleep, create, relax or think, your neurons communicate with each other through electrical impulses.

These impulses, in turn, produce frequencies that, depending on their speed, are divided into Delta, Theta, Alpha and Beta. Each of these is produced "by default" in a given circumstance, but you have the power to make your mind "tune in" to the one that suits your needs.

The science of neural oscillation: Understanding Delta, Theta, Alpha and Beta waves

Ibáñez explains that:

"Your brain adjusts its rhythm, depending on what you're doing. If you need to rest, Delta waves dominate; if you are focused, Beta waves are activated; and if you are calm, then Alpha waves," explains the expert.

The Alpha frequency: Why connection with self is the key to radiance

But what we want to know is, which of these has to do with self-esteem? "Alpha frequencies, without a doubt," says Ana, who adds that it's the frequency that facilitates connection with yourself, mental calmness and a positive focus.

When the goal is more positive self-talk, and to project a more beautiful and confident you, the frequency that helps you the most is the one linked to being relaxed but alert.

When you're in Alpha, you feel more present, less self-critical, and more open to seeing and speaking to yourself with love and acceptance. When you're relaxed and in tune with yourself, your body releases fewer stress hormones, such as cortisol. This helps to improve your skin's natural glow, energy in your expressions, and even how you see yourself in the mirror.

Top tips for activating your Alpha brainwaves

To activate Alpha waves, there are specific training methods that teach your brain to tap into the right frequency.

According to Ibáñez, "You can also help generate them by breathing deeply and slowly to relax your mind, listening to soft music like nature sounds, practising gratitude or repeating positive affirmations. These techniques all help to calm your brain and they also encourage you to connect with yourself."

The neuroscientist assures that the more you train, the less time it will take your brain to "tune in" to the frequency you want, whenever you want to.

Biofeedback and beauty: How facial relaxation signals calm to your brain

Could a facial massage really trigger the Alpha waves that make us look and feel our best? "Absolutely," Ibáñez says. "It’s a fascinating, emerging frontier in neuroscience, and I’m actually dedicating a significant part of my current research to this very field."

The communication between our facial muscles and our brain is direct; they're the only part of our body that communicatespari directly with our brain without passing through the spinal cord.

When you relieve tension in the facial muscles, you directly transmit calmness to the brain; oxytocin (the so-called "love hormone") is released, and cortisol levels (the stress hormone) are reduced.

This process generates a feeling of well-being and calmness, which in turn helps to positively change your inner dialogue - it's a gentle reminder to yourself that you deserve self-care.

The connection between your brain and glowing skin

There are quite a few explanations for the direct relationship between neuroscience and beauty. According to the expert, one of them has to do with the reduction of cortisol levels, which is something that directly affects your skin.

"That's why when you're operating on 'good' frequencies, people say phrases to you like, 'You're radiant' or 'You're glowing'," she says. "It's the physical confirmation on the outside that good things are happening inside. And ultimately, how you feel is what defines your wellbeing."

Visible benefits of brain training: From brighter eyes to mental resilience

The scientist says that "a brain trained by neuroscience is also reflected in physical beauty; it's noticeable in the glow of your skin - stress directly impacts our skin's quality and moisture - as well as your facial features, which become relaxed, and can also affect the sparkle in your eyes. Many people have told me they even notice it affects their hair."

Despite all these things, she does want to remind us: "If I had to prioritise one thing, it would undoubtedly be 'mental beauty'. That's the true beauty that will make you happy and, above all, get better with age. An attractive mind only improves with the passage of time."

About the expert:

Ana Ibáñez is a neuroscientist and researcher. She is founder of MindStudio - a centre dedicated to "brain training" in Madrid - and is author of the Spanish-language book, Surprise Your Mind (Sorprende a tu mente).