How to give yourself a facial massage for perky skin These expert techniques could give you a brighter, more toned complexion

You might have considered ordering a home back massager if you’re stuck in isolation, but what about giving yourself a facial massage? Chances are, it’s not something you think about when you apply skincare in the morning and evening, but facial massage is so popular now that there are salons dedicated to the technique - and some people even swear it can change the shape of their face.

The benefits of facial massage include an increase in overall skin health, increase in facial muscle strength and reduction in inflammation - in other words, a glowing complexion. And let’s be honest; there’s never been a better time to pamper yourself. The coronavirus pandemic has left many of us with more time on our hands than ever, so using it for some ‘you time’ sounds just perfect.

Shumana Begum is a brand specialist at SUQQU - the cosmetics brand loved by the likes of Holly Willoughby. SUQQU has created GANKIN - an original massage technique that “will help awaken those tensed muscles leaving your skin feeling toned and firm, at the same time circulating the blood and the lymphatic system for righter, healthier skin.”

Shumana shared her tips with HELLO! for trying the technique at home:

“You can see a great deal through the eyes - I highly advise working on the forehead and brow bone, which focuses on exercising the muscles around the eyes giving you a brighter, awakened look. Using the first joints of your fingers, gently apply pressure starting on the brow bone and working up the forehead slowly. Start in the middle of the forehead and repeat three times: the first in the middle, the second from the arch of your brow, and the final from the end of your brow.

“Secondly, take back the heavy look from your face and focus on the jaw for a slender jaw line. Working from the chin outwards, position your index finger on the top of your jaw and your middle finger hooked underneath your jaw. Using firm pressure, start to work your way up and out to the ear. Repeat twice on both sides of the face!

“Finally, work on relieving water retention for defined cheekbones. Make a fist with both hands, and place on your jaw. Using the second joints of your fingers, press upwards until you are under the cheekbones. Bend your head downwards slightly, and making small movements, move fists up and down to massage the muscles and stimulate the skin. Slide fists sideways towards the ear and bring them down to the neck to drain. Repeat twice.”

See a clip of the technique

Of course, there are products you can use to help effectiveness. For beginners, you can use the SUQQU Musculate Massage and Mask Cream Mokuseikakou Kit, which contains everything you need to do a GANKIN at-home.

SUQQU kit, £78, Selfridges

This tool uses micro currents, which are ideal for lifting jowls and eyebrows as well as contouring jawline and cheekbones

NuFACE mini facial toning device, £167, Lookfantastic

While a jade roller can calm redness and leave your skin looking lifted - so much so, that Cult Beauty saw jade-roller sales increase 15% in 2019.

Yu Ling Rollers facial roller, £22, Cult Beauty

Let’s get glowing!

