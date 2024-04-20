Gemma Atkinson unveils unbelievable body transformation in inspirational video

Gemma Atkinson has been delighting fans with her baby son Thiago's incredible milestones since she welcomed him in July last year.

But on Friday, the doting mother-of-two shared a rather personal and incredibly inspirational milestone she achieved. Taking to her Instagram account, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant revealed her body transformation since welcoming her little bundle of joy.

The clip showed Gemma training, the first moments appear to be shortly after giving birth to her little boy, the latter moments showing her now. While there is no denying Gemma's body looked beautiful at every moment in the candid clip, what she has achieved is incredibly impressive and very inspirational.

Captioning the video, she penned: "Keep going. Don’t give up on yourself. [Red love heart strong arm emoji]."

Gemma has always had a passion for fitness, and it's even started to rub off on her three-year-old daughter Mia.

Gemma Atkinson shares sweet way Mia is following in her footsteps

Back in October, whilst undergoing her own gruelling workout, the actress showed fans that on her chalkboard was also a mini workout Mia had done earlier in the day.

Gemma previously revealed: "Every Saturday we spend time in the gym. She asks questions, she watches, she learns, she grows. I hope you always want to train with me Mia. [Red love heart emoji]."

The video showed Mia with a set of children's dumbbells, whilst Gemma could be seen explaining how to use them and Mia adorably copied her. The actress added the track "Girl on Fire," by Alicia Keys to the at-home video.

Gemma looked fabulous wearing vibrant electric blue sports leggings and a black sports bra, meanwhile, Mia rocked pink shorts, a white T-shirt and blue and white Nike trainers - just adorable!

The mother-daughter duo were training in their impressive home gym in their stunning family home in Cheshire.

Gemma shares her two children with her fiancé and Strictly Come Dancing professional, Gorka Marquez. The couple met on the show in in 2017.