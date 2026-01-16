The baby mullet is back! Meet the 'It guys' reinventing the 80s hair trend

Social media is awash with people throwing it back to 2016, but Hollywood's red carpets seem to be reverting to 1986 – at least if the hair looks worn by Hollywood's hottest actors is anything to go by.

While the beauty trends this awards season have majored on pared-back makeup and relaxed hair for the actresses, the men of Hollywood have stepped into the limelight, working hard on their hair, with many of them rocking baby mullets.

The 'business at the front, party in the back' look can also be described as a mini mullet, or a shullet (a cross between a shag cut and a mullet), but we like the term baby mullet best.

Let's dive into the men who wore the look best.

Hollywood's best baby mullets

© Penske Media via Getty Images Glen Powell Never one to take himself too seriously (remember his wacky GQ cover?) Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell opted to wear his mini mullet lacquered down, with his highlighted giving him a distinctly boyband look.



© Penske Media via Getty Images Connor Storrie It boy of the moment, Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie, made the most of not wearing an ice hockey helmet with his artfully dishevelled baby mullet.



© FilmMagic Jacob Elordi With Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights out in less than a month, our love for Frankenstein actor Jacob Elordi is soon to hit an all-time high – helped along by his cute, curly baby mullet.



© Getty Joe Keery We're used to seeing multi-hyphenate musician and actor Joe Keery with dark hair as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, but his blonde baby mullet is just as dashing as the mop of brunette hair he's best known for.



© Penske Media via Getty Images Jeremy Allen White The Bear actor is generally lusted after for his toned arms, on show in his TV show The Bear, but his mini mullet is just as swoon-worthy.



© AFP via Getty Images Ashton Kutcher Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have shied away from the awards circuit for several years, and in that time, the Dude, Where's My Car? actor has cultivated the perfect baby mullet. Time well spent, we'd say.



© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Patrick Schwarzenegger White Lotus star and ex-boyfriend of Miley Cyrus (we're not sure which accolade we'd be more proud of), Patrick Schwarzenegger, went for flicky ends when styling his mini mullet. If anyone can pull off the look last seen on Powerpuff Girl Buttercup, it's him!

