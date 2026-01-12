The hair colours set to dominate this year - from Burberry blonde to metallic silver

A new year means a fresh start and what better way to turn over a new leaf than with a trendy hair transformation? This year, when it comes to what's on top of our heads, confidence, luxurious texture, and a sense of individuality are all the rage.

From the soft luxury of Burberry blonde which embodies the low-maintenance energy of 2026 to the bold coolness of metallic silver that shines with a futuristic edge, hair colour has become so much more than a dye, in 2026 it is a personal signature.

As we enter this new chapter, it is less about following trends and more about choosing a shade that reflects your year's mood and identity. However, knowing what is in style might help you decide which look is best for you and your 2026 attitude.

Without further ado, let's get into the most popular hair colour trends for this year's seasons and exactly how you can achieve them, strand by glorious strand.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Winter: Inky depth and rich tones While the ground freezes over and the crisp air reddens our cheeks, the winter season is crying out for hair colours that emulate high-shine depth and cool-toned drama. Darker shades like inky blacks and espresso browns take on a more refined, almost reflective quality and appear glossier and more dimensional. If you are thinking of going a deep brunette, make sure to infuse it with subtle undertones that catch the light. Winter hair is all about setting a strong intention for this year so think rich pigments paired with mirror-like finishes that stand out against heavier fabrics, more muted wardrobes and darker, gloomy days. Essentially, it is about embracing the contrast that the season encourages in its climate and natural colours.

© FilmMagic Spring: Transitional, soft shades Spring’s hair colour palette for 2026 feels like a soft thaw after the harsh winter so expect to see a gentle shift towards brightness, warmth, and a refreshed energy. Imagine colours that embody the tones of an early morning sunrise so they are lighter without being washed out, with a natural warmth. Ice beige blondes and chai blondes hit the mark for this season with their champagne undertones and buttery, golden accents that really elevate lighter hair. These shades have movement and a subtle glow that feel effortless, natural and luminous, before a burst of colour when the summer sunshine arrives.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Summer: Rich and wearable with a glowing finish We are ramping up the drama just a smidge as the weather heats up in 2026. Summer hair colours this year will vibrate with warmth, light, and effortless radiance. Shades will take on a sun‑kissed quality, meaning we can expect to see a lot of richer, brighter, tones with a hint of glow that feels naturally lit from underneath. Think tones that catch warmth and movement: colours that will shimmer in sunlight without feeling overstated and that balance boldness with beach‑ready ease. Amber glow and cherry mocha will have their moments during the summer with their coppery highlights and red layered shades to add a bit of spice to the season.