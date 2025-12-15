How to install hair tinsel like a pro, according to a celebrity hairstylist

'Tis the season to sparkle as Christmas fast approaches, and the festive scent of mulled wine and pine trees fills the air. There is no better time of year than winter to spruce up outfits with a sprinkle of glitter.

What better way to brighten the darker, cold evenings than with a bit of tinsel and, better yet, a strand or two of hair tinsel? This season's coolest accessory can add a glint to your locks and elevate almost every ensemble, no matter the occasion.

Adding some hair tinsel during December is a fantastic way to liven up the season and carry a hint of festive joy with you wherever you go. Whether you are interested in dabbling with the trend or committing to it full force, this accessory is one everyone can try out, no matter your age.

I have been curious to give it a go myself, so I asked the experts to share their tips and tricks with HELLO! - and it really couldn't be simpler...

What tools do I need to apply hair tinsel?

Adding a little sparkle to your hair couldn't be easier once you have the right equipment to get yourself started.

Daley James, celebrity hair stylist at Backstage Salon, with 26 years of experience in the industry, shared his thoughts on the trend and told HELLO!: "Hair tinsel is the ultimate festive finishing touch, catching the light and adding a hint of magic to your hair without commitment or damage.

"It’s playful, glamorous and effortlessly wearable, making it the perfect way to sparkle through the party season. Precision and placement are key to achieving a polished, wearable result."

He shared his cheat sheet to ensure you have all the kit to create a perfect hair tinsel style that will last throughout Christmas and beyond. According to Daley, you will need:

Hair tinsel strands (heat-resistant, salon-grade)

Fine-tooth tail comb

Sectioning clips

Micro silicone bead or slip-knot method (most common)

Flat iron (optional, for blending only)

© Shutterstock / Westend61 on Offset Hair tinsel is the perfect way to elevate festive outfits

How do I apply hair tinsel?

From deciding where to add each strand of tinsel to making sure it stays secure and in place, Daley has put together a step-by-step guide so we can all achieve this magical look with minimal effort.

Decide where to place it: Choose small sections where the light naturally hits your hair, such as around the hairline, at the crown or through the layers. Keep it subtle; just a few strands go a long way. Take a tiny section of hair: Using a fine-tooth or tail comb, separate a very small section of hair, about the same thickness as the tinsel strand. Tie in the tinsel: Place the tinsel close to the root and secure it using a simple slip-knot, making sure it sits comfortably without pulling. It should feel secure but still move naturally with your hair. Adjust the length: Trim the tinsel to blend with your haircut, or leave it slightly longer for a sparkly, layered effect. If your tinsel is heat-safe, you can gently straighten it to help it blend seamlessly. Check the finish: Move your head and run your fingers through your hair to make sure the tinsel feels secure, comfortable and almost invisible at the root.

How long does hair tinsel stay in?

Like everything, hair tinsel most definitely has a shelf-life; however, it lasts longer in your hair than you might think, but it is all in the application and the health of a person's hair.

Daley revealed: "When professionally applied, hair tinsel typically lasts between two and six weeks, depending on the hair’s growth cycle, how often it is washed, styling habits and the application method used."

He continued: "Because the tinsel is attached to individual strands, it naturally sheds as the hair grows and falls, making removal completely effortless."

© Penske Media via Getty Images You can wash and dry your hair after the tinsel is applied

Do you wash your hair with tinsel in it?

The ultimate question when it comes to anything to do with hair treatments is always about washing routines. When it comes to hair tinsel, you want to be very careful before dumping a load of water on top of your fresh new look.

Hair tinsel is designed to be wash-friendly, but there are a few tips Daley left us to ensure it doesn't get damaged by the hot shower.

He advised:

Wait 24 hours after application before washing

Use gentle shampoo and conditioner

Avoid aggressive scrubbing at the roots

Pat dry rather than rough towel-drying

Daley also added: "Heat-resistant tinsel can also be blow-dried, curled and straightened (up to around 180°C), making it easy to maintain within a regular styling routine."