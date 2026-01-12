Heated Rivalry review: this steamy queer hockey romance sears your heart and leaves you clamouring for more

For romance readers, male/male ice hockey stories are nothing new, thanks to huge successes like Icebreaker by Hannah Grace and Him by Sarina Bowen and Elle Kennedy. But it's Rachel Reid's 2019 Game Changer series – and namely its second instalment, Heated Rivalry – that's bringing the genre to a whole new audience.

Brought to life by Jacob Tierney and Canadian streamer Crave, it's also one of the best book adaptations I've had the pleasure of bingeing (more than once, I admit).

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams in Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry begins in 2008 and follows two rookie ice hockey players, "Ottawa's own" Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Russia's Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), competing in the National Hockey League. Shane plays for the Montreal Metros while Ilya plays for their rival team, the Boston Raiders.

Both are formidable on the ice – Shane is unsociable, obsessively disciplined and has the highest hockey IQ in the game, while Ilya is cocky, a strong skater and knows just how to get under his opponents' skin.

WATCH: Heated Rivalry Official Trailer

But it's off the rink where Heated Rivalry truly comes alive. What begins as a lust-fuelled hook-up between sworn rivals gradually evolves into an emotionally charged, eight-year relationship that sears your heart and leaves you clamouring for more.

"Do I make you curious?" a steely Ilya asks Shane during one of their earliest encounters – and it's a line that perfectly encapsulates the series. Enemies-to-lovers is a familiar trope, but Heated Rivalry offers something refreshing that even the most cynical romance viewer can't resist.

© Sabrina Lantos The show has garnered a cult following

Meeting up in secret after games, Shane and Ilya initially connect through sex – and there's plenty of it, particularly in the first episode – but physical intimacy soon becomes their shared language when words and feelings feel out of reach.

Beyond hiding their attraction to the outside world – no active player in the NHL, both fictional or real, is openly out as gay – both men grapple with personal demons. For Ilya, it's the crushing expectations of his Russian family, while Shane fights to maintain his Asian-Canadian role model image while slowly coming to terms with his sexuality. The result is a beautifully frustrating push-and-pull, fuelled by desire, fear and a whole lot of yearning.

© Sabrina Lantos Â© 2025 Christina Chang plays Shane's mother Yuna "The result is a beautifully frustrating push-and-pull, fuelled by desire, fear and a whole lot of yearning"

Yes, the sex scenes are a major talking point, but it's the quieter, more tender moments that linger the longest – like when Shane cradles Ilya's jacket like it's the most precious thing in the world, or when Ilya strokes a hesitant hand to Shane's bruised cheek. Even at its most explicit, the series handles intimacy with care – from the thoughtful choreography and lighting to Ilya's constant verbal check-ins around consent.

Several scenes have gone viral, from Ilya's Russian monologue (kudos to Connor Storrie's accent) to an infamous club sequence accompanied by the now-viral song All the Things She Said by t.A.T.u. And that's all before the widely discussed cottage-set finale, which has since inspired "I'm coming to the cottage" merch hats.

Fans of the book will be pleased to know that the show follows the dialogue closely, with just a few welcome tweaks to chivvy the plot along and flesh out some of the supporting characters like Svetlana and Rose. Meanwhile, episode three weaves in a secondary plot featuring Scott and Kip, whose slightly shoehorned narrative arc pays off in spades at the end of episode five.

© Sabrina Lantos Â© 2025 Sophie Nélisse plays Rose Landry while Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova is Svetlana

The overall production – from script to costume (shoutout to Ilya's tiger shirt) and soundtrack – feels slick, lived-in and sophisticated despite the modest budget and mere 37-day run of filming.

Much has been made of the show's overwhelmingly female fanbase and what that reveals about what audiences actually crave from the romance genre. Perhaps it's the portrayal of masculinity that feels softer, safer and more emotionally accessible – or the ease with which viewers can recognise themselves in both Shane and Ilya without complication.

Heated Rivalry has undeniably struck a chord, even inspiring people to focus on their fitness and reflect on their own romantic relationships. It's giving viewers something they feel they haven't seen before, and it's utterly addictive. With seasons two and three already greenlit, all that's left to say is: I guess I'll see you next season.

Heated Rivalry is available to watch on HBO Max in the US and Sky and NOW in the UK.

