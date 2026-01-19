How to get abs like Sophie Turner – top tips from a Pilates instructor

Whether she’s ruling the North or prepping to raid some tombs, Sophie Turner continues to turn heads with enviable physique – and the actress has once again wowed us with a first look at her upcoming role.

The former Game of Thrones star shared a first glimpse of herself as Lara Croft in Prime Video’s upcoming Tomb Raider series. The already-svelte star has opened up about the intense training that went into preparing for the role, and Sophie’s dedication – and toned abs – have us in awe.

If you’re looking to refresh your core routine, a top Pilates instructor reveals to HELLO! how you can integrate effective core work into your everyday life – building essential habits that will have you bounding through life with the strength of an action hero.

Sophie’s training routine

© Jay Maidment/Prime Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Prime Video Tomb Raider series

In the upcoming Tomb Raider series, Sophie will be the third actress to bring the fictional heroine to life, following Angelina Jolie in 2001 and Alicia Vikander 15 years later.

The actress recently opened up about her extensive training regime for Tomb Raider on The Julia Cunningham Show in January.

“We’ve been doing eight hours a day, five days a week, since February last year of training, so it’s been a lot,” she revealed. “I also realised that it’s much easier to kind of build muscle if you’ve ever worked out before in your life, which I never had, so it has taken me months and months and months to get into good shape.”

Better results

© Bienestar PR Pilates instructor Jade Edwards has a key tip for those wanting to build their core strength

While the actress’ packed schedule may seem daunting, there’s plenty of ways you can streamline your own training journey in quest of the Lara Croft physique.

Jade Edwards, Pilates teacher and founder of Coconut Wellness Studios, reveals the essential tips necessary to supercharging your own workout routine.

“If you want better results – visually and physically – the biggest shift is to stop chasing the burn and start organising the centre of the body,” she says.

“In Pilates, the centre includes the abdominals, back, pelvic floor and hips. When these muscles work together, the waist naturally looks more supported and defined”.

Workout regime

© Getty Images These moves can help sculpt your abs and support a stronger core

If you’re looking to add some core-loving moves into your Sophie-inspired routine, Jade recommends some Pilates classics that work your whole core, not just your abs.

“The hundred is a classic for building endurance and definition,” she says. “When done correctly, it strengthens the entire abdominal wall while improving breathing and circulation.”

Jade also recommends the single leg stretch for pelvic stability and a sculpted waist, as well as the classic roll-up can also help strengthen your entire centre.

“This move improves spinal mobility, supporting better posture and reducing stiffness, which immediately changes how the body looks and feels.”

Strong like Sophie

© WireImage A core training routine can help you move better in your everyday life

Chasing a Lara Croft physique is about more than looking toned – you’ll find a strong core supports you in your everyday life.

“When core work is integrated into a regular routine, it helps protect the spine, reduce injury risk, and improve posture and balance,” Jade advises.

“From an aesthetic point of view, this kind of training creates definition without bulk. From a health perspective, it supports long-term strength, mobility, and confidence in the body, which is ultimately what keeps people moving well over time.”