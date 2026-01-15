Sophie Turner transforms into Lara Croft with brand new action heroine look

Nearly two years after the project was announced, Prime Video have finally shared the first look image of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in the brand new Tomb Raider series. They also confirmed that production on the show, which is based on the iconic video game franchise following the eponymous English archaeologist and adventurer, has finally begun.

The 29-year-old actress, who first shot to fame as heroine Sansa Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones, was announced to be stepping into the character's shoes in September 2025, following in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

Since then, even more high-profile additions to the cast have been gradually announced, including the legendary Sigourney Weaver, Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs, and Celia Imrie, whose face you'll recognise from the Bridget Jones series, The Celebrity Traitors and much more.

© Jay Maidment/Prime Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Prime Video Tomb Raider series

The Tomb Raider series is being spearheaded by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the brilliant mind behind the hit BBC sitcom Fleabag, as the first product of her enormous deal with Amazon.

When the show was ordered, the acclaimed writer wrote in a statement: "If I could tell my teenage self this was happening, I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators.

"Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all," she continued.

Sophie Turner is the third live-action Lara Croft

Given that the adventurer is such an iconic character of modern popular culture, it's no surprise that she's been brought to life on the screen before.

Angelina Jolie was the first actress to take on the role of Lara Croft, starring in two films, released in 2001 and 2003. 15 years later, Alicia Vikander took on the challenge in a gritty, modern reboot of the franchise.

Though the films have altered or adapted Lara Croft's image in the past, Sophie Turner and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's, from this first look, appears to be the most faithful to the original character, with the green tank top and brown shorts that defined her in the 90s.