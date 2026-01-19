The 5 beauty mistakes that skincare experts are begging you to stop making

Even if you've been in the beauty industry for several decades, as our Beauty Collective has, the world of makeup, skincare and more can still be confusing.

From colleagues asking if the latest skincare launch is 'clean' to friends querying what will help with rosacea, and parents asking if it's too late to start using retinol, the beauty landscape feels more confusing than ever.

HELLO!'s Beauty Collective is always on hand to offer product recommendations and ingredients intel, while the people in our little black book of chemists, aestheticians and dermatologists are just a phone call away if we need to get to the nitty gritty of a skincare trend.

© Getty Images Skincare is even confusing for industry experts

This week, we wanted to shine a light on the biggest mistakes we see our friends making when it comes to beauty…

Not adapting our look

"I wish people would realise that they need to change their makeup as they mature. So many people, and many of my friends, hang onto that pitch-black eyeliner, for example.

"They think it's sexy and sultry just as it was when they were 25. They don't realise that it drains a mature face and has a completely different effect than it used to. It makes them look older, drawn, and pale.

"A little tweak of colour to a deep brown or grey, makes a huge difference. These colours are softer, but still intense, and are uber flattering.

© Getty Images A lighter touch can make all the difference when it comes to midlife makeup

"The same goes for very dark lipstick. This may still work on someone with very generous lips, but for most of us, our lips get noticeably thinner as we age. That dark colour is going to make lips look even smaller. Plus, it may be draining on our mature complexion.

"It's so important to reassess our makeup every few years and check what no longer serves us. By updating our look and keeping textures dewy and colours flattering, we can look fresh, elegant and effortlessly glamorous," - Glynis Barber, actress and wellness expert.

Playing it safe

Ateh Jewel, who hosts HELLO!'s Second Act podcast, agrees with Glynis, noting: "To be fair, all my friends know what's up when it comes to their skincare regimens, but a mistake so many of us, including myself, make is getting stuck in a makeup rut and forgetting to have fun, which is, of course, the point of beauty.

Ateh says a bright pop of colour can make all the difference

"Adding a bejewelled coloured eyeliner is such an easy and quick way to jazz up your look and have more fun. I love Andreia's 'Professional Metal Liner Metallic Liquid Eyeliner in 04 Fire Opal' to add sparkle, day or evening." - Ateh Jewel, beauty journalist.

Ignoring active ingredients

"I used to work with a woman who had the most amazing skin, but when I asked her about her skincare routine, she said she only used coconut oil. It was working for her; her complexion was clear and bright, and it's really not my business what other people do.

"However, we were 25 at the time, and while her simple routine worked for her when she had problem-free, youthful skin, I couldn't help but think that her future skin would not thank her for her lack of active ingredients that would support and care for her skin in the years to come.

"I appreciate that knowing which actives work for you can feel like a minefield. Rather than going in blindly, I'd visit a skincare counter in a department store for recommendations (don't feel pressured to buy anything!), or if you're someone who enjoys a facial, ask your therapist what they recommend for your skin. Failing that, personalised skincare prescriptions from the likes of Skin & Me create bespoke routines, so there's no excuse not to invest in a personalised routine that will really work.” - Melanie Macleod, "HELLO! Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor.

4. Neglecting body care

"As a longtime lover of beauty, even before becoming a beauty journalist, I've always been happy to share my best tips, tricks and product recommendations with anyone who asks.

"One thing I'm often complimented on is how smooth my skin is, and I don't take that compliment for granted. However, people tend to think it's either a) impossible for them to achieve, or b) something that requires a lot of time and money. Let me tell you, that couldn't be further from the truth.

Vanese is often complimented on her baby soft skin

"One of my earliest childhood memories is being told how important it was to moisturise my body to prevent dry, ashy skin. I had childhood eczema growing up, and as soon as I stepped out of the bath, I was lathered head to toe in E45. As a result, moisturising my body is second nature to me.

"I credit my consistent moisturising routine for my baby-soft skin. For anyone wanting to achieve the same, my advice is simple: find a body moisturiser that works for them. Some people prefer a rich, thick cream, whereas I'm all about a lightweight formula that sinks into the skin. My ride-or-die since 2020 has been the CeraVe 'Moisturising Lotion' £9.38 / $12.57, which is fragrance-free and formulated with three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid.

"For an extra hit of hydration, especially as it's so cold at the moment, and to leave my skin smelling good enough to eat, I’ve also been reaching for the new PHLUR 'Vanilla Skin Body Oil', £45 / $23. The non-greasy formula, packed with nourishing ingredients including squalane, adds a subtle glow to the skin. I apply it to damp skin straight after stepping out of the shower, then layer on my CeraVe lotion. Together, the two are the perfect duo for silky-soft skin with a vanilla scent that lingers all day," - Vanese Maddix, beauty journalist.

5. Skipping this vital step

"I'd love it if my friends stopped taking every piece of skincare 'advice' they see on social media as gospel and maybe sense-checked it with me before hitting 'add to basket' (as I inevitably hear the fall-out afterwards).

"But more than anything, I wish they'd stop skipping SPF just because it's winter. Apparently, 86% of us Brits do the same, so they're not alone, but I'd hoped my friends might know better. As a result, I've taken to stockpiling sunscreen and doling it out as necessary.

"Speaking to derms on a weekly basis is part of my job, so it's been well and truly drilled into me that daily SPF is a year-round essential. UVA rays are present 365 days a year, even on the greyest, drizzliest UK winter days. The fact that my friends still dodge SPF means I may have to get a little more emphatic with my unsolicited advice!" - Cassie Steer, HELLO! Contributing Head of Beauty.