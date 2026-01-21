Emma Bunton's eternal Baby Spice appearance at 50 is down to skincare 'restraint'

Congratulations are in order for Emma Bunton as the former Spice Girl marks her 50th birthday on 21 January. Once one-fifth of the biggest girlband dominating the pop scene, Emma's life now focuses on balancing raising her family (Emma shares 18-year-old Beau and 14-year-old Tate with her husband Jade Jones) with her Sunday evening slot on Heart Radio.

Emma also makes appearances at glamorous parties and red carpet events, most recently attending the London premiere of Stranger Things season five in November. Rather aptly, Baby Spice is looking more youthful than ever. Her skin looked radiant as she stepped out with a minimal makeup look.

© Getty Emma Bunton looked radiant as she attended the Stranger Things premiere

© Getty Images Emma Bunton was known as Baby Spice in the Spice Girls

Having earned the moniker 'Baby Spice' in the 90s from her youthful appearance (and as the youngest member of the Spice Girls), it's no surprise that Emma has maintained her age-defying look. For all the skin secrets to her radiant appearance, we have enlisted the help of two London-based skincare experts, Dr Ellie Sateei, who has worked in the skincare game for 20 years, and Dr Barbara Kubicka, a pro with 15 years of experience, to give us all the details on how to get a glow like Emma's at 50.

What does ageing well mean?

Dr Barbara tells us that as Emma celebrates her milestone, she is noticing that the star's skin reflects a more evolved understanding of what ageing well truly means. "Today, the emphasis has shifted away from chasing youth or dramatic change, and towards preserving skin quality and prioritising health," she explains.

© Getty Images Emma's skin has maintained a natural glow

"When skin is cared for in a considered, long-term way, it retains a natural softness and luminosity that feels authentic. A key foundation of this approach is collagen health."

Why is collagen a vital part of great skin?

The skincare expert explains that collagen provides the structural framework of the skin, supporting firmness. "As natural collagen production declines with age, maintaining its integrity becomes central to how skin ages," she says. "Rather than focusing on surface-level fixes, modern aesthetic thinking prioritises strengthening the skin from within so it continues to function and respond well over time.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Emma's complexion looks calm and balanced according to Dr Barbara

"This can include treatments that stimulate the body's own repair mechanisms, encouraging collagen production, cellular renewal, and improved skin integrity. Modalities such as regenerative injectables, biostimulatory treatments, and energy-based therapies like ultrasound work by activating deeper layers of the skin, supporting its architecture rather than masking its changes. The goal is not to override the skin's biology, but to work in partnership with it, helping it function optimally for longer."

Though Emma wears makeup in public, she often looks lit from within. "What is particularly striking about Emma's complexion is its calmness and balance," Dr Barbara tells us. "Her skin appears even, naturally hydrated, with no single element dominating or distracting from her features. This is often the result of restraint and consistency, where skin is supported rather than pushed.

"As oestrogen levels decline, skin is more prone to dryness, thinning, and inflammation, making moisturisers and barrier-supporting formulations increasingly important. These products help replenish water content, reinforce the skin barrier, and reduce trans-epidermal water loss, allowing the skin to remain comfortable, supple, and resilient."



Emma's confidence at 50

Dr Ellie Sateei tells us that Emma's glowing complexion speaks to where she is in her life. "Turning 50 can be a powerful moment of confidence, and Emma Bunton’s appearance reflects that shift beautifully. Rather than looking defined by age, her skin gives the impression of someone who is settled and at ease with herself. That sense of confidence often translates into how skin is perceived; relaxed faces tend to read as fresher and more radiant," she says.

© Instagram Mother-of-two Emma looks more confident in herself than ever

Dr Ellie adds: "What stands out about Emma's skin is how natural and expressive it looks. There is movement and warmth, which allows her personality to shine through. That is increasingly the benchmark for modern skin care; not striving for flawlessness, but achieving a healthy, rested appearance that feels true to the individual."