Pamela Anderson's 30-year beauty transformation in photos since Baywatch days

Pamela Anderson exploded onto the celebrity scene back in 1989 as a fresh-faced 22-year-old when she was singled out for her breathtaking beauty at a football game. After her unintentional introduction to the world, she went on to become a Playboy cover star and quickly pursued a modelling career, appearing on more Playboy covers than any other model at the time. She entered the glittering world of Hollywood soon after, and the rest is history.

Throughout that time, Pamela has stayed loyal to her roots (quite literally) with her dazzling blonde hair, and although glamorous makeup was always a huge part of her look, it's her transition to natural beauty icon that has ignited a movement among women.

© Getty Images Pamela always showcases incredible beauty

As a beauty editor who has been writing about makeup for over eight years, I adore Pamela's beauty ethos, and it's one that is so refreshing in a world that focuses on perfection. The fact that the mother-of-two heads to the red carpet without a scrap of makeup on her face is a huge act of self-confidence and one we should all try to follow.

© Getty Images Pamela has been going makeup-free on the red carpet since 2023

With that in mind, let's take a look at Pamela's beauty evolution - which look do you love the most?

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Pamela looked fresh-faced in 1989 Side-sweeping fringe Pamela was snapped hand-in-hand with Scott Baio at the Bar One Nightclub in Los Angeles in 1990, wearing a pair of Levi jeans with a smart leather jacket. Her side-sweeping fringe and minimal makeup highlighted her youthful stance.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Pamela's hair got brighter as the years went by Blonde bombshell In 1992, Pamela attended a celebrity baseball game in California, and you can see the star had started to embrace a more defined look with her makeup. She sported delicate blue eyeshadow, which emphasised her baby blues, and a 90s lip made the most of her pout. Her hair was amped up with a hugely popular product of that time, peroxide.

© WireImage Pamela was rarely without her lip liner in the 90s Arrival of the lipliner Pamela has always been known to overline her lips, and it was rumoured that MAC 'Spice' lipliner was her go-to at the time. It ignited a huge beauty trend, with Pamela's pout acting as the blueprint.

© WireImage Pamela loved makeup with a frosted finish The blonde bombshell The actress has always had daring taste when it comes to her fashion. At the 24th Annual American Music Awards in 1997, she made sure her look had a statement feel, sporting a huge hat that she became known for, and her makeup had a frosted, metallic finish.

© Getty Images This look from 1999 was iconic to so many Blue-ti-ful Pam decided to go all out for the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, wearing a Barbie-esque corset and opulent blue eyeshadow. This look was pretty directional at the time and was copied by many who wanted to achieve the ultimate in made-up glam.

© Getty Images Pamela started to soften her look in 2001 Pretty pastels Sporting a gargantuan updo at the Radio City Music Hall in 2001, fans enjoyed how the star decided to steer away from the dark eye makeup and sport more of a pastel-toned finish.

© Getty Pamela first sported an almost makeup free face in 2023 Makeup-free mogul Fast forward to 2023, and Pamela did a U-turn, surprising the world by going virtually makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week that year. At the Isabel Marant and Vivienne Westwood shows, all that could be seen on her face was a flick of mascara and a simple slick of lip balm.

© Getty Pamela's skin glowed at the Victoria Beckham show Glowing skin gal Also in 2023, the Baywatch icon looked far younger than her 56 years, ditching all makeup and letting her natural beauty shine through at Victoria Beckham's fashion show



© WWD via Getty Images Pamela sported red hair in 2025 Redhead reign Two years later, also at Paris Fashion Week, Pamela was one step ahead of the world when she dyed her iconic blonde tresses red. The ultra-modern, vibrant shade really gave her a new lease of life.