Pamela Anderson's 'powerful' beauty bag to go bare-faced at 58

Pamela Anderson is one of the world's most prolific beauty icons right now, and it's down to the 'no-makeup' movement that she first endorsed back in 2023. At the time, the former wife of rocker Tommy Lee headed to Paris Fashion Week, and instead of sporting her iconic smoky eye makeup, flawless complexion, and bold lipstick she had previously been known for, she wore nothing but face oil and a hint of mascara. This was the start of her foray into the natural beauty sector, for which she has fast become a poster girl.

As a beauty editor who has been writing about makeup for eight years, I have been cheering on the actress ever since she decided to leave the heavily-applied cosmetics look behind. It's so refreshing that someone who was ultimately known for an overtly glamorous appearance now graces the red carpet with an almost completely bare face. And what's more, the 58-year-old has never looked more radiant; her skin is glowing, and her complexion is flawless.

Pamela's makeup - a professional's opinion

© Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Pamela's no movement is "powerful" "As a makeup artist, I love what Pamela is doing," Laurretta Power, professional makeup artist, tells HELLO!. "Her makeup-free look isn't anti-makeup; it's about confidence and choice. She looks amazing because she's comfortable in her own skin, and that really shows," she quipped. "I adore full glam and the creativity of makeup, but this is a great reminder that beauty doesn't have rules; sometimes it's bold, sometimes it's minimal, and both can be just as powerful."

'The Foundation Drops' by Victoria Beckham Beauty are a light product that's perfect for the 'no makeup' look like Pamela's When it comes to going foundation-free like Pamela, Laurretta knows that this is something many women worry about, which is why she recommends a light foundation if you can't face a naked visage. "For a skin-like base, I love using 'The Foundation Drops' by Victoria Beckham Beauty," she advises. "I would say it's a serum-light foundation that evens out the face whilst still letting it look like skin. It's fresh, radiant and never heavy."

Pamela's makeup bag

© Penske Media via Getty Images Pamela wore a little makeup at the Golden Globes 2026 Although the mother-of-two is often photographed with nothing on her face, she does sometimes add delicate touches of subtle makeup. However, the overall look is so discreet, it's almost unnoticeable. At the Golden Globes 2026, she sported a flesh-coloured eyeshadow, a hint of mascara, a dab of peachy-toned cream blush and a delicate dusting of lip gloss.

Pamela uses the Hourglass 'Caution Extreme Lash Mascara' In 2023, when she appeared in a 'Get Ready With Me' video for French Vogue, she said, "I didn't come to Paris Fashion Week and think I'm not going to wear any makeup, but something sort of came over me. I was dressing in these beautiful clothes, and I thought I don't want to compete with the clothes. I'm not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it's freedom, it's a relief." Pamela then proceeded to apply her own homemade rose oil to her face and lips, and a tiny flick of mascara, which was by Hourglass. Known as the 'Caution Extreme Lash Mascara', it boasts a 4D brush that is known to grab every lash.

© WWD via Getty Images Pamela has said that she uses the Summer Fridays SPF Pamela also told British Vogue the same year that she had an SPF regret. "I should have used more sunscreen when I was little," she reminisced in the publication's 'What's in my Bag' video. "I counted all my freckles the other day, I have like 137 just on my nose." Pamela held up the Summer Fridays 'ShadeDrops' Mineral Milk Sunscreen, which is known to be reef-friendly and has a sun protection factor of 30.



