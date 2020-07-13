﻿
Meet some of the contestants hoping to be next Miss England

The semi-finals are going virtual this year

miss-england-basha
Like many events that have been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Miss England semi-final has now been scheduled for 31 July at 7pm. In a first for the contest, the event will be held virtually.

Those who tune in online will be able to meet the contestants, watch the interviews with the judges, plus be treated to some live entertainment.

Up to 40 ladies from across England have been invited to submit three videos to enter this year's semi-final, consisting of an introduction, a catwalk and a talent video. The current Miss England, NHS doctor Bhasha Mukherjee (pictured above), will also be making a special appearance on the livestream.

Visit the Miss England website for more details on how to book your place at the virtual event. And meet some of the contestants below…

miss-england-cherelle
Cherrelle

Age: 26

Height: 5ft 11

Occupation: Chartered Accountant

Interesting Fact: I have a grade 8 in music theatre.

miss-england-elizabeth
Elizabeth

Age: 22

Height: 172cm

Occupation: Intensive care nurse

Interesting Fact: I am in the British Army and a commercial model.

miss-england-ellie
Ellie

Age: 20

Height: 170cm

Occupation: Test technician

Interesting Fact: I compete in the world's most powerful motorsport! Donated lots of unwanted toiletries for ELLE for ELLE and helped with the Wasup campaign.

miss-england-constance
Constance

Age: 26

Height: 5'8

Occupation: Family support worker

Interesting Fact: I raised: £197.28 for BWAP during the competition.

miss-england-grace
Grace

Age: 23

Height: 5'7

Occupation: Singer

Interesting Fact: I've been a slalom ski racer.

miss-england-megan
Megan

Age: 16

Height: 5'5

Occupation: Student

Interesting Fact: Last year I took part in a 35-mile walk across moorland over two days in the Ten Tor's challenge. I am also a dancer and train in five different styles!

miss-england-deyonne
Deyonne

Age: 22

Height: 5ft 3

Occupation: Dance Teacher

Interesting Fact: I have set up my own help the homeless scheme within my community.

miss-england-isis
Isis

Age: 21

Height: 5'7

Occupation: Journalism Student

Interesting Fact: I'm a PADI Scuba Divemaster and was one of the world's youngest PADI Master Scuba Divers!

miss-england-taylor-loouise
Taylor-Louise

Age: 22

Height: 5'4

Occupation: Singer-songwriter, musician and coach

Interesting Fact: I am an ambassador for my sponsors, the amazing Millenium Brothers, representing them through 'Mission Awareness' campaigns, which consists of being an activist for plastic pollution and anti-bullying (Generation Now was written and released to highlight this movement and my personal journey).

Over the past year I have independently raised hundreds for Springfield Mind - where I focus on mental support through live music events. After a rough start in life, like many, my goal is to promote self-love, confidence with individuality and spiritual growth/healing! Raised £135 for Beauty with a Purpose.

miss-england-jennifer
Jennifer

Age: 15

Height: 5'8

Occupation: Student - Hoping to qualify as a vet

Interesting: Fact I raise money and donate presents for children in palliative care charities including Martin House Hospice. I'm the youngest contestant to reach the semi-final, I'm 16 in July!

miss-england-rebecca
Rebecca

Age: 22

Height 5ft 3

Occupation: Paediatric Nurse

Interesting Fact: I'm a Paediatric Nurse by profession. I am a Bollywood dancer, I can sing and play the guitar. I love sports and I am also a henna artist.

miss-england-chloe
Chloe

Age: 24

Height 5'6

Occupation: Nurse

Interesting Fact: I can play the cello and currently learning the bass too.

miss-england-nachel
Nachel

Age: 25

Height: 5'9

Occupation: Training pilot

Interesting Fact: Love learning about different cultures of the world. Raised £320 for Beauty with a Purpose.

miss-england-sissy
Sissy

Age: 17

Height: 5'11

Occupation: Student/model

Interesting Fact: My family are celebrity boxers.

miss-england-natasha
Natasha

Age: 18

Height: 175cm

Occupation: Final year at sixth form, soon to be medical student at Imperial College London

Interesting Fact: I have dual heritage of two different cultures. My father is English and my mother is Mauritian, meaning that I am able to speak English, Mauritian Creole and French fluently.

miss-england-rysa
Rysa

Age: 16

Height: 1.59m

Occupation: Student/Actor/Model

Interesting Fact: I started my career in this industry at the age of nine. I grew and matured a lot earlier than most being thrown into such a competitive field, having endured a great deal of negative and positive publicity, as well as rejection. Being on a film set every day over a period of a month and working alongside some very talented actors, has taught me a great deal of very valuable lessons.

Firstly, to conduct myself in a professional manner, to make sure I am completely prepared and focused on the task I'm doing and do my best at all times. As well as this, I have learnt how to manage and keep a good relationship with the whole cast and crew and apply discretion in the interactions during and after filming.

miss-england-jessica
Jessica

Age: 23

Height: 4'11

Occupation: Sales Executive

Interesting Fact: I am one of two Global World Sepsis Day ambassadors and have raised just over £5,500 for the UK Sepsis Trust. I launched my #aroundtheworldin13days campaign this year and it has 15,800 views, 533 shares and has reached 46,562 people around the world. I am also the reigning Miss Gravesham and made the Miss England final 2019 in Newcastle.

miss-england-khusboo
Khushboo

Age: 26

Height: 166cm

Occupation: Student

Interesting Fact: I have played under 16's cricket for my state in India and raised £328 for the Y Sponsor a House Campaign and I am the Top Fundraiser in Miss Leicestershire 2020.

