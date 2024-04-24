Larsa Pippen's unrecognizable appearance has fans doing a double take: 'Who is this?'

Larsa Pippen floored her fans when she shared an unrecognizable photo of herself on Tuesday.

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, was promoting her jewelry range Larsa Marie, but the heavily retouched image had her followers doing a double take.

In the photo, Larsa is wearing a zebra print jumpsuit while modeling sparking silver pieces from her eponymous collection. However, it was her accessories that had her fans racing to comment.

"And where is Larsa? 'Cause that's not her," replied one. A second said: "Girl, that is not you."

A third added: "Who is this?" A fourth penned: "Doesn’t look like Larsa bc that’s not Larsa."

While the photo does appear to have been edited more than the images she usually shares, Larsa is no stranger to her changing appearance being a hot topic of conversation.

She has also been open about procedures she's undergone to enhance her looks over the years. During season four's RHOM reunion show, Larsa was quizzed over her ever-changing appearance by host, Andy Cohen.

© Getty Images Fans didn't recognize Larsa in her Instagram pic

She revealed: "I’ve had my nose done. I’ve had my lips done and that’s basically it. You know, I’ve had my boobs done before."

Larsa isn't opposed to going under the knife in the future if it's for a procedure that will make her "look good".

"I feel like I'm very progressive," she said. "I’m into trends, and I feel like whatever makes me feel good and look good, I’m willing to do. I’m that person. I'm very happy with the way I look."

© Bravo Larsa's appearance has changed dramatically over the years

Larsa has long been accused of having a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), but her derriere is one part of her body she claims is completely natural. "I literally work out seven days a week," she told Andy.

"If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. I'm 140 pounds now, so yeah, my legs look thicker than they were."

She added: "My arms look thicker than [they were], my whole body’s changed. My body’s tight because I work out."

© Instagram Larsa had denied having a BBL

Larsa's unrecognizable appearance comes just days after she and Marcus Jordan – the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan – appeared to confirm they have rekindled their romance.

The couple were pictured holding hands in Miami Beach, Florida, one month after they split for a second time this year.

According to People, Larsa and Marcus are "figuring things out" after briefly splitting before reuniting in February, only to part ways again one month later.

© Instagram Larsa and Marcus were first romantically linked in 2023

The couple first met at a party in Los Angeles in 2019, where they were introduced by mutual friends. Larsa told People that they developed "a great foundation as friends" before that friendship turned into romance sometime in 2022.

They were first pictured kissing in January 2023 but appeared to split several times throughout their year-long romance.

Following one brief separation – and just before the latest photos of them together – Larsa admitted that she didn't think Marcus was "my guy."

© Instagram Larsa and Marcus have rekindled their romance

"I just wrapped shooting the show and I spent time away from him and everyone else," she said on the Amy & T.J. podcast in March.

"I was there for two weeks and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone and I think when you're alone, you kind of really either miss the person or realize maybe you're not my guy, and I feel like that made me realize that I don't think he's my guy."

"I want him to be happy," she added. "He's a great guy, but I just don't feel like it's for me."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.