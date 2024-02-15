12 firming body lotions that are like a bootcamp for your bod - and yes, they actually work

Before I get into the bones of this article on the best firming body lotions, I want to make one thing clear – cellulite, stretch marks and less than perky skin are perfectly normal and in fact, beautiful. They should be celebrated, as reminders of what we, and our bodies, have been through.

And using a firming body lotion doesn’t mean you’re not proud of your body. For many of us, including me, firming lotions for the body are that extra bit of help we sometimes need that can push our confidence to the next level. Not just for firming, they can help your skin feel deliciously hydrated, rejuvenated and smooth. Right now, I for one could do with that!

There’s a firming cream for any bodily woe. Creams to park up your boobs, lotions to sculpt your arms, tummy-tightening oils and bodycare to firm from head to toe. These so-called ‘wonder’ products take time to work, one-night miracle workers they’re not, and perseverance but give it time, and with daily use, and you’ll see a difference. Just like you do with skincare.

I for one rely on them heavily to add the icing to any firming exercises I’ve done. And post-partum, I was literally bathing in them to sort my post-baby skin. Some of them I’ve continued to use ever since, and swear by them for making a difference.

How I chose the best firming body lotions