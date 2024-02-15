12 firming body lotions that are like a bootcamp for your bod - and yes, they actually work

Before I get into the bones of this article on the best firming body lotions, I want to make one thing clear – cellulite, stretch marks and less than perky skin are perfectly normal and in fact, beautiful. They should be celebrated, as reminders of what we, and our bodies, have been through.
And using a firming body lotion doesn’t mean you’re not proud of your body. For many of us, including me, firming lotions for the body are that extra bit of help we sometimes need that can push our confidence to the next level. Not just for firming, they can help your skin feel deliciously hydrated, rejuvenated and smooth. Right now, I for one could do with that!
There’s a firming cream for any bodily woe. Creams to park up your boobs, lotions to sculpt your arms, tummy-tightening oils and bodycare to firm from head to toe. These so-called ‘wonder’ products take time to work, one-night miracle workers they’re not, and perseverance but give it time, and with daily use, and you’ll see a difference. Just like you do with skincare.
I for one rely on them heavily to add the icing to any firming exercises I’ve done. And post-partum, I was literally bathing in them to sort my post-baby skin. Some of them I’ve continued to use ever since, and swear by them for making a difference.
How I chose the best firming body lotions
- Tried and tested: I and the HELLO! team have tested some of the products mentioned, and I'll always call out with a first person account if we have tried it.
- Reviews: They all claim to be the best at firming, toning, etc, but are they? I've read detailed reviews online of the products we haven't been able to test in real life to bring the ones that users claim work, and work well.
- Price: From £5 to shy of £100, the edit includes a range of prices. Sometimes, the ones with the best reviews are the most affordable...
- Availability: All of the products in the edit were in stock at the time of publishing.
Clarins Body Firming Extra-Firming Cream
Size: 150ml
Delivery: Free delivery on orders over £20
Returns: Free returns within 28 days
Promises to smooth and tighten skin across the whole body using organic petasites extract, known for its reshaping and firming properties.
Use daily, in the morning and/or evening and apply to dry skin.
Editor's note: "Clarins' extra-firming body lotion is legendary among those in the know, praised for actually working! Reviewers call it the "best firming body lotion ever" and also applaud its hydrating properties too."
Nivea Q10 Plus Firming Body Cream
Size: 300ml
Delivery: £3.95 or free when you spend over £25
Returns: Free returns within 35 days of purchase
Nivea's Body Cream is formulated with coenzyme Q10 to firm, lift and tone the skin.
Massage into dry skin on problem areas including the legs, bottom and stomach.
Editor's notes: "This is a big seller at Boots, and a great price for a big tub of firming body lotion from one of the leading beauty brands. Shoppers say its a really rich cream, with a 'tingling' sensation - and that skin is firmer with continued use."
Aveeno Skin Renewal Firming Lotion
Size: 300ml
Delivery: Free delivery with Amazon Prime
Returns: Free returns within 30 days
Aveeno's Firming Lotion gently exfoliates to resurface skin, designed to leave it looking firmer and more even-looking.
Enriched with prebiotic oat, that nourishes the skin, and naturally derived PHA that exfoliates and renews. Use morning and night on dry skin.
Editor's note: "This is a purse-friendly firming lotion from one of Jennifer Aniston's favourite bodycare brands. Comes in a pleasingly big bottle (300ml) with pump applicator, and if the reviews are anything to go by, it's worth the spend - some shoppers say it "transforms" the skin while others say it feels "luxurious".
Strivectin Crepe Control Body Lotion
Size: 200ml
Delivery: From £1.99
Returns: Free within 30 days of purchase
Strivectin's body lotion is formulated to tone, tighten and brighten, targeting areas of concern like the arms and above the knees - areas notoriously difficult for tightening. One for those wanting to target those difficult areas.
Editor's note: "One look at before and after pictures of shoppers after using this body cream, and we've added it to basket. One shopper said it had done "wonders" for her upper arms and thighs, and having used Strivectin products before, I can believe it really does do what it says on the tin."
Neal's Yard Remedies Toning Oil
Size: 100ml
Delivery: Free delivery on orders over £55
Returns: Not specified
Lemon, black pepper and frankincense make this one deliciously scented oil. Regular use is said to help eliminate toxins and help improve skin tone.
Editor's note: "I've been using on and off for a month on my thighs and I have to say, I don't necessarily notice it when using it, but as soon as I've stopped, a few days later I notice the skin isn't quite as taught. It's beautifully hydrating too, so worth slathering on regardless," HELLO! Tried & Tested by Carla Challis, HELLO!'s Shopping Partnerships Editor.
Beauty Pie Youthbomb 360 Concentrate
Size: 200ml
Delivery: £3.36 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 14 days after purchase
This powerhouse Retinol body lotion is designed to firm, brighten, smooth, renew and add elasticity to the body. Recommended use is 2-3 times a week in the evening.
Editor's note: "A Beauty Pie member called this an "absolutely incredible" product that "worked instantly." Worth a try if you ask me!"
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Firming Butter
Size: 315ml
Delivery: From £1.99
Returns: Within 30 days of purchase
Slather this delicious smelling body butter all over for smoother, more toned skin. It’s packed with skin-firming ingredients like Collagen and Elastin, designed to be used on your arms, legs, stomach and bust.
Editor's note: “I absolutely love this body butter" wrote one reviewer. "It leaves my skin silky soft and is also doing a brilliant job with firming it.” I've tried this on and off over the years and do often go back to it for the smell alone - it's gorgeous! It's also a really great moisturiser to have on hand, as it's super hydrating." - HELLO! Tried & Tested, Carla Challis
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Size: From 75ml
Delivery: Free delivery on orders over £25
Returns: Within 30 days of purchase
Dubbed a miracle cream by its fans, this cult product includes a bum-tightening blend of ingredients, but it’s the added guarana that steals the show; this native Amazonian plant contains one of the most potent forms of caffeine, known to help stimulate circulation to keep skin super smooth and beautifully toned.
Editor's notes: "I bought this purely for its amazing smell. I literally can't get enough. It's strong enough that I actually put it on my neck and the insides of my wrists and it acts as a perfume! The cream is great too - I use it in the summer mainly when more of my skin is on display and I can definitely notice a difference - it helps make my skin smoother and more firm. Love everything about this product!" - HELLO! Tried & Tested by Kath Robinson, HELLO! Senior Lifestyle Editor.
Bloom & Blossom Bust Firming Gel
Size: 50ml
Delivery: Free delivery on orders over £25
Returns: Free returns within 30 days of purchase
When your bust needs a bit of a lift, and a bra isn’t cutting it, this firming lotion is designed to perk up your bust and smoothen crepey skin. You can also apply to the neck and decolletage.
Editor's note: "It's hard to believe this thick, clear gel actually works but it does! I've used it on and off for years, and notice my bust area is less crepey and the skin on my bust that bit tighter - especially noticed this after breastfeeding! The pump dispenser is much easier than a bottle too, as less waste." - HELLO! Tried & Tested by Carla Challis, Shopping Partnerships Editor.
ESPA Regenerating Smooth & Firm Body Butter
Size: 180ml
Delivery: Free delivery on orders over £25
Returns: Free returns within 30 days of purchase
Sometimes you just need a rich, luxurious body butter to sort your skin, and ESPAs is about as thick and creamy as they come. Hydrating Larch and Pumpkin Seed Extract help smooth while Rosehip, Argan Oil and Vitamin E moisturise and nourish.
Editor's notes: "One fan who has been using the product for years said it had made a "huge difference" to her skin."
U Beauty The Sculpt Arm Compound
Size: 120ml
Delivery: Free shipping on orders over £25
Returns: Within 30 days of purchase
If wobbly arms are your nemesis, this groundbreaking body treatment has been created to target sagging skin on the arms (yes, bingo wings) – it really IS like an arm workout, using ingredients that promote the skin communication that is traditionally sparked into action during a workout.
As if that wasn’t enough, this concentrate reduced fluid retention, promotes collagen and nourishes the skin’s appearance. Think toned arms without a dumbbell in sight.
Editor's note: "A sceptical fan was shocked to find the product worked. "I am truly astounded that this product has noticeably reduced crepiness of my upper arms," they wrote. It's pricey, but if it works, it's worth every penny."
ELEMIS Toning Body Moisturiser
Size: 200ml
Delivery: Free delivery on orders over £20
Returns: Free within 28 days of purchase
This toning body moisturiser helps to reduce the appearance of dimpling and promotes firmer, smoother looking skin - perfect for party season. What we love too is the texture - it melts from a rich cream to a delicious oil when rubbed onto skin.
Editor's note: "The scent, the silky finish and the hydrating powers are just some of the things reviewers love about this - as well as improving 'crepey' skin."