Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos debuts brand new look during time off LIVE

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are taking some time off LIVE with Kelly and Mark to enjoy a trip with their family members for the summer.

The daytime TV couple, both 53, spent the past week in Switzerland, primarily Geneva, exploring the lush streets, relaxing by the water on their boat, and devoting time to family.

While it's unclear if their two sons, 27-year-old Michael and 21-year-old Joaquin, were present, they were indeed joined by their daughter Lola, 23, as evidenced by snaps shared by Mark on social media.

However, in some of the photos they posted, what really stood out to fans was Mark's new summer look, which involved ditching his clean-cut brunette locks for a dark buzzcut.

The sleek new look immediately attracted its fans, who left comments on Kelly's snap from the trip that read: "Summer cut!! He can pull it off!!" and: "Mark looks great with [a] buzz cut," as well as: "I am digging the buzz cut, whether it is for a role or not," plus: "Great picture! You both look fabulous! Mark I like the change…"

Some noted that it was a distinct change from a look that Kelly had previously jokingly asked for on the show, when she requested her husband to grow his hair out so she could run her fingers through it.

Mark hasn't revealed whether his new look is just a summer style or for a specific role, but he clearly knows how to rock it and shared several more photos on his own Instagram from the trip. "Swiss life, merci beaucoup Geneva!" he captioned them.

For the past week, LIVE has aired pre-recorded tapings of Mark and Kelly, as it has often done during summer months when the hosts embark on their annual family vacation, often to Europe.

Ahead of Father's Day earlier this month, the Riverdale star sat down with Parade to gush about his three kids, their enduring bond, and getting to spend time with them on vacation.

"I think when they were in their teens and out of the house, all parties were like 'I don't think I want to spend time with you,'" he joked about his children. "But now I'm so grateful that they're at the age where they do want to spend time with us. It's funny how it works."

Of getting some downtime with the fam, Mark added: "We have time off, and the whole family will be together. I really love spending time with my kids."

"My adult children now like hanging out with us, which is awesome. So they are looking forward to spending some time together, and bringing some friends or significant other. We'll have quality time together, and I can't wait."

Kelly and Mark live full-time in NYC, where they also film their ABC morning talk show, when other work commitments don't keep them apart that is.

As for their kids, Michael lives in Brooklyn, working on his independent filmmaking and writing while also being part of the production team at Bravo. Lola moved to London recently after spending a semester abroad there, working on her music, while Joaquin is still in Ann Arbor, having just wrapped his junior year at the University of Michigan.